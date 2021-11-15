The Club for Boys gets ready for 42nd annual Christmas Tree Project

Dave Oyler has witnessed many heartwarming moments at The Club for Boys' annual Christmas Tree Project since 1980 when it was first held.

The former executive director and now consultant for the nonprofit, said he remembers one evening in particular.

A club member arrived with his mother and sister to buy a Christmas tree. After inspecting the prices, his mother came back to Oyler with a 10-dollar bill and asked where she might find more affordable trees. Oyler responded by asking the boy and girl whether they would want a $5 present each or a Christmas tree.

They wanted a Christmas tree.

“Once I heard that, I’m going to find the best tree, and I’m going to pay the difference,” he said.

Finally, they found the perfect tree with a $64 price tag. Oyler marked it down to $9. He later noticed tears in the mother’s eyes. An elderly couple shopping there had overheard her earlier concerns and handed her two $100 bills to buy presents for her children.

“I’m sitting there, she’s crying, I’m crying,” he said, and “The elderly gentleman said, ‘This is Christmas. We came down here to find a Christmas tree, and we found Christmas.'"

Oyler, who was the executive director of The Club for Boys for 27 years, also enjoys seeing what boys learn from helping customers on the Christmas tree lot. A large component of the project is to provide work experience for members.

“One of the other benefits I’ve seen over the years is kids that are really shy and reticent. At the end of it, they’re getting up and greeting people and everything. It’s just a wonderful thing for the boys to get involved in,” Oyler said.

A lot has changed since 1980. More people have artificial trees, shipping costs are going up, and the Christmas tree industry is currently experiencing a shortage. There have been times dwhen the club would have six to eight semi trucks delivering trees each year and then sell close to 5,000 of them. This year two semi-trucks delivered 730 trees.

Several employees from Lloyd Companies and former club employees helped unload the trees on Monday.

Oyler said the club will bolster their inventory by cutting down Black Hills Spruce and Ponderosa Pine trees on U.S. Forest Service and private lands in the area.

“It’s not going to be 5,000, but the last two years we averaged anywhere from 1,500 to 2,000 that we sell,” he said.

The Christmas Tree Project starts on Monday, Nov. 22, and this year offers nine different trees with heights ranging from three to ten feet. The trees can be purchased at The Club for Boys or their Thrift Store.

The Club for Boys Tree Lot is at 320 N 4th Street and will be open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Thrift Store at 960 Cambell Street will be open Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

