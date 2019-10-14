The Connection Army-Navy Store, a downtown headquarters for collectors of militaria, and outfitting gear for camping and hunting enthusiasts for 34 years, will be closing soon.
Walt Misemer has owned The Connection for 33 of those 34 years, moving the store from its original location on Mount Rushmore Road to its present space at 817 Main St., 21 years ago.
Misemer said the Army-Navy business has been in decline for about three years, echoing a downward trend for similar stores nationwide.
“They don’t connect with the young people today who don’t hunt or camp,” he said.
Misemer and his wife had discussed hanging on for another five or six years, he said, but after this year’s summer tourist traffic ebbed, business plummeted.
“This year it’s been a drastic decrease,” he said. “September was just a total nosedive.”
Misemer cited ongoing road construction along Main Street downtown contributing to the drop in traffic, but the “final straw,” he said, was the city requiring downtown shoppers to pay for parking.
“I have to be honest. When they put the parking meters out, it really, really hurt us,” he said.
Another factor: Army-Navy stores are struggling to find military surplus inventory.
“So many of my suppliers have gone out of business that it’s hard to get product anymore,” he said.
Misemer won’t solely blame the parking meters for his business closing.
“I’m just saying it was a contributing reason and the final straw,” he said.
Depending on how sales of his remaining inventory proceeds, Misemer could close by the end of October, leaving an abundance of memories of an eclectic customer base, ranging from outdoor enthusiasts, ex-military, collectors, movie production companies and entertainment stars, even the Secret Service.
Misemer recalls the Secret Service purchasing camouflage tents and artillery netting to help conceal 27 agents camped around Mount Rushmore National Monument for months preceding the visit of then-President George H.W. Bush for the memorial’s 50th anniversary celebration in 1991.
“They didn’t want tourists to see them,” Misemer said.
The Connection also sold camouflage uniforms, bundles of artillery concealment netting, ropes, and olive-drab harnesses to dummy grenades and helmet liners for production companies making movies in the Black Hills, including "Dances with Wolves," "National Treasure" and "Mercury Rising."
Rock music legend Alice Cooper bought a blowgun in the store and apparently used the primitive weapon on his motel room in town.
“The hotel told me they had to redo the sheet rock in his room because he shot holes in them with the blowgun,” Misemer said.
Misemer outfitted an entire wedding party in camo, and he sold combat boots to high school girls mimicking 1980s rocker Cyndi Lauper, who was known for wearing boots with her dresses in music videos.
“They’d come with their prom dresses and try on combat boots, because that was the fad back then,” he said.
Misemer originally bought the business from its founder, an Air Force veteran named Jim Phillips, in 1986.
Misemer had worked for retailer Alco Stores for many years, often moving for the company. His wife wanted to move back to Rapid City, he said.
He applied for work with other retailers, who also wanted to train him as a manager, with still more transfers in his future, he said.
“I bought this because it was the only way I could figure to stay here and make a good living,” he said.
Since announcing his final clearance sale earlier this month. Misemer said longtime customers have been in to make purchases and say their goodbyes. One man gave him a hug.
“They say it’s not how much you make or what kind of car you drive, it’s how people remember you,” Misemer said. “I had no idea I had that much effect in the community.”
Part of that effect has been The Connection’s role as a gathering place for veterans, similar to a barber shop or a café.
“There were days when three or four of them would congregate in here and tell war stories about this battle or that battle or when they went to sea,” he said. “That’s one of the things I’m going to miss the most."
Heartfelt Embroidery coming
A bricks-and-mortar store to call her own has been a long time coming for Abagail Rowan.
“I have been waiting for this for over nine years,” she said. “Finally to have a storefront and have people come in, I can’t wait.”
Next Saturday, Oct. 19, will mark a grand opening for Rowan’s business, Heartfelt Embroidery & Gifts, at 614 St. Joseph St., in downtown Rapid City.
Rowan has followed her husband, Nathan, and his Air Force career at a number of duty stations, including a 2007 posting at Ellsworth Air Force Base.
Last year Nathan retired after 25 years in the military, with the family once again making their home in Rapid City.
“The first time we were stationed here, we fell in love with the area,” she said.
Rowan has a master’s in Business Administration and experience in corporate retail but had difficulty finding part-time jobs as she moved from city to city. She worked as a receptionist, day care worker and a medical transcriptionist, but dreamed of her own business that could move with her.
She launched Heartfelt Embroidery & Gifts in Abilene, Texas, in 2010, specializing in embroidered items primarily for babies and small children, including toys, keepsake blankets, infant robes, lunchboxes and backpacks.
She plans to add more adult items in the 1,600-square-foot space that was formerly occupied by Decades Vintage clothing. Decades is now located at 632 St. Joseph Street, in the lower level of the Buell Building.
“After nine years of Heartfelt Embroidery & Gifts existing solely online, our dreams of a store in downtown Rapid City have come true,” Rowan said.
Pet Pantry has new owners
Kathy Johnson of Hill City recently sold Pet Pantry at 1101 Omaha St. to a longtime store manager, Laura Sumner.
Johnson and her husband, Doyle Estes, started Pet Pantry in 1996, after Johnson found the availability of quality pet foods lacking for her puppy, Wonka.
Sumner was hired as a clerk in 2004 and promoted to manager in 2007. She purchased the store in May.
In an email to the Journal, Johnson thanked Sumner and loyal customers for the many years of success.
“With 14 years of experience, Laura will continue to use her understanding of pet nutrition and supplies to help find the right product for every pet she meets,” Johnson wrote.
Laundry empire expanding
Clark and Randy Sowers have expanded their Black Hills laundry and dry cleaning empire with the recent purchase of French Cleaners’ two Rapid City locations in Baken Park and on Mount Rushmore Road.
Clark Sowers started Belle Laundry and Dry Cleaning in Belle Fourche in March 2000, adding locations in Spearfish and Sturgis along with Laundry World on Haines Avenue in Rapid City.
The upgraded French Cleaners location in Baken Park will now provide centralized dry cleaning services for Sowers’ other Rapid City locations, Clark Sowers said.
Randy Sowers has served as operations manager for the company since July 2015. The company employs 38 people between the Northern Hills locations and three Rapid City operations.
“We are proud to be part of the great dry cleaning heritage of Rapid City, having trained under Gene Williams from Rapid City Laundry and attending the Dry Cleaning and Laundry Institute in Silver Spring, Maryland (in) 1999,” Clark Sowers wrote in a release.