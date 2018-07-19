Last summer several young baseball players saw the Sioux Falls Little League, in its first year of existence, go all of the way to the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.
They thought, "why not us?"
The I-90 League, which consists of mostly small communities from Chamberlain to Mitchell, now has its chance as first-year charter members of Little League.
Just like Sioux Falls last year.
After winning its Sub-District Tournament, the I-90 League has a chance play for a state title this weekend in Rapid City, and will face the Timberline All-Stars from Rapid City Friday night at 7 p.m. at Timberline.
The other first-round game will see those Sioux Falls All-Stars, looking for two state titles in two years, take on perennial state challenger and a two-time Little League World Series program, Canyon Lake (4:30 p.m.).
"We're just really new to it all. We're just putting it out there for the kids to have an opportunity to play somewhere else different and somebody with an all-star team," said I-90 coach Chad Wentland, a driving force behind the program joining Little League. "We want to have our younger generation shoot for something."
The I-90 League isn't new to youth baseball, but it is new to Little League baseball.
"It was just a baseball field full of kids," Wentland said.
"Last year after Sioux Falls made it and several of our kids were like, 'geez, why can't we do something like that?' "I asked why we couldn't? Then I started making calls and talked to Jason McGough (ND/SD District 1 Administrator) and we talked a lot about it."
At their sub-district, I-90 beat Huron 12-2, Capital City (Pierre) 8-2 and Capital City again in the title game 15-8.
Wentland said they have a pretty solid group of kids who all love baseball, which makes it fun to be part of Little League.
"There were a lot of kids with talent in our league that never got showcased," Wentland said. "Hopefully we can put it together this weekend and get one or two wins. Our first goal was to make it to Rapid City. Our main goal, we're not sure, because we are so new.
"It's just baseball for 12 years old, so lets just go out there and have fun and try to keep it as real as possible."
The I-90 all-star team consists of Sawyer Donovan (Chamberlain), Tanner Dyk (Platte), Joey Foxley (Platte), Keegan Haider (Wessington/Wolsey), Blaze Herdman (Wessington/Wolsey), Brock Krueger (Wessington Springs), Blake Larson (Wessington Springs), Blake Leiferman (Kimball/White Lake), Dakota Munger (Chamberlain), Caden Oberbroekling (Platte), Isaiah Olson (Mount Vernon), Cain Tobin (Plankinton) and Tyson Wentland (Corsica/Stickney).
Wentland said their strategy is pretty simple. Baseball is baseball and you have to get some runs and you have to hold them.
"These kids are just here to play baseball," he said. "I see they (Timberline) must be represented well by a couple of good games that they had. We're going to go just go out and play baseball. We don't have one shutout pitcher, but several that can throw, and we will just let them do the best that they can. Hopefully the bats come alive. That has been our key so far."
Sioux Falls looks to make it two in-a-row
Just how do you top a first year of going all of the way to the Little League World Series?
By going again?
Sioux Falls will get its chance this weekend, with the winner taking on the North Dakota champion for a chance at the regional tournament in Indianapolis.
Coach Travis Eastman said that it was obviously a very exciting time for everyone involved last year, even for the kids who were in their little League program, but not on the team.
He said it has been great motivation for this year's squad; they are in reach if they work hard and do the right things.
"It was pretty surreal to have South Dakota kids playing on that type of youth sports platform," Eastman said. "It showed everyone that we do have great kids and great baseball players in South Dakota, and we can play with anyone else in the country."
Sioux Falls has two returning players from their Little League World Series team, and Eastman said they are relying on them to provide some valuable leadership.
"We have a great bunch of kids, and they are eager to get out there and work hard," he said. "They are super excited to get the opportunity to go out to Rapid City to play in the state tournament against some of the legendary Rapid City Little League teams."
Sioux Falls beat Harrisburg 5-4 in the first game of its sub-district and then again in title game 10-5.
Players for the Sioux Falls All-Stars this year include:
Treyse Eastman, Jack Henry, Tate Schafer, Sullivan Schlimgen, Palmer Boyd, Michael Ossenfort, Jack Smith, Sawyer Tolk, Charlie Hueners, Jake Wheeler, Braylon Bear, Nathan Motl and Riley Schultz.
"We're deep in pitching. We may not have the thrower that throws 74 miles an hour like we did last year, but we have a deeper rotation," Eastman said. "The kids are disciplined and hard working. They play a smart baseball game and are a lot of fun to watch. They are competitors and pick each other up when they are going through some adversity. They have a passion for the game."
Eastman is no stranger to Rapid City Little League baseball or his first-round opponent. Just a couple of years ago he was the president of the Canyon Lake Little League. He then moved to Sioux Falls and was instrumental in forming Little League in that community.
"It is going to be a great baseball game, for sure," he said. "I know a lot of the kids on that team from my time at Canyon Lake. My son played with an awful lot of those kids from coach-pitch to one year of majors. They have some great athletes and great baseball players. It should be a lot of fun."