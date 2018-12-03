Jesse and Ashley Lee’s stuffed gourmet burgers, grilled cheese sandwiches and fresh-cut french fries have developed a firm following since they brought The Good Stuffed food trailer to Rapid City in February of 2017.
Now, the Lees are hoping their loyal customers will follow them inside at the Countryside Grill & Events Center, recently opened at the site of the roadhouse long known as the Fireside Inn at 23021 Hisega Road, west of Rapid City on Highway 44.
Jesse said they were looking for an indoor restaurant space to get them through the winter months.
“It’s hard to make it with a food truck in the wintertime,” he said.
A food truck, or trailer in their case, is a convenient way to get into the restaurant business without the high overhead of a full restaurant. But along with the seasonal restrictions, the food trailer also limits menu creativity because of the lack of a full kitchen and pantry.
The old Fireside Inn building offers plenty of both.
“Now, we can start getting really crazy with our menu and options, because we have a lot more space and the ability to do that now,” Jesse Lee said.
To an expanded burger menu, they’ve added sandwiches, appetizers and pasta dishes. They also serve beer now, Jesse said.
Friday night’s menu offers a hand-breaded walleye special. Saturday is prime-rib night, and they host a Sunday brunch.
They’ve also brought back a Fireside menu specialty, when the place was known for its French onion soup
“The coolest part is everybody telling us all the cool stories about coming up here and what it meant to them,” Jesse said.
Lee is originally from Devil’s Lake, North Dakota, and spent 15 years in Colorado, where he and Ashley started The Good Stuffed trailer.
The Countryside Grill is open from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday. The events center there is also available for holiday party bookings.
“Everybody knows what the old Fireside was and now it’s just a matter of getting the word out that we’re opening it again,” he said.
New brewery coming
Opening a brewing company is just the logical next step for avid homebrewers Jay and Shanon Waldner of Keystone and their partner, Robert Verry.
Rapid City’s ever-growing microbrewery scene will add yet another player when their Zymurcracy Beer Co. opens later this month on Rapid City’s southside at 4624 Creek Drive, Suite 6.
Why the name Zymurcracy?
“We get that a lot,” Shanon said Friday in a telephone interview.
Zymurgy, pronounced Zy (rhymes with sky) Mur Gee (as in gee-whiz) is the science of fermentation, Shanon explained
A “zymurcracy,” then, is a community of people who love the science of fermentation, they say.
The Waldners have been avid homebrewers for more than 12 years and set the goal of opening their own microbrewery back in 2009, before Jay finished a 28-year career in the Air Force.
They returned to Rapid City in 2011 intent on opening a brewery here.
“It’s taken us a little while for sure,” she said. “We have been working at it.”
Zymurcracy Beer Co. is veteran-owned. Along with Jay’s service in the Air Force, Verry, from Belle Fourche, is a Navy veteran and still serving active duty with the South Dakota Air National Guard. Verry is president of the Northern Hills Brewing Club.
Along with being a military spouse, Shanon worked as a civilian nurse for the Army.
Both Jay and Shanon are certified through the Beer Judge Certification Program. Their homebrewing efforts have garnered the couple some awards, including a silver medal for their “A Rye for A Rye” at the American Homebrewers Association's National Homebrew Competition in 2015.
Jay prefers German-style beer, while Shanon enjoys “hoppy” beers, such as double India pale ales.
Jay said they plan to explore different varieties of yeast used in their beers, perhaps growing their own varieties to further set their beers apart.
The location, away from other Rapid City microbreweries centered in or near downtown area, is in what Shanon calls the south gap of Rapid City.
“There’s a lot of traffic. People are starting to move over here in these new housing development, and we thought it would be a good location for people on this side of town,” she said.
They’re already hosting private parties at their taproom and are planning a soft public opening the weekend of Dec. 15.
Once open, their hours will be 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday; noon to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday; and noon to 7 p.m. Sunday.