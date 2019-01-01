Editor's note: As 2019 begins, we look at four stories expected to make headlines in the next year.
Governor Noem's first year
Members of the more conservative wing of South Dakota’s Republican Party expect to have a partner this year in Gov.-elect Kristi Noem.
Whether and to what extent she steers the state in a more conservative ideological direction could be one of the major South Dakota stories of 2019.
Noem, who is finishing her final term in the U.S. House, will be inaugurated as South Dakota’s first female governor on Jan. 5. The 2019 legislative session will begin on Jan. 8.
Noem will succeed Republican Gov. Dennis Daugaard, who is perceived as more ideologically moderate. While governor, Daugaard vetoed bills that would have regulated bathroom use by transgender students, would have allowed concealed guns in the Capitol building, and would have allowed the carrying of concealed weapons without permits.
Noem said during her campaign that she would sign a transgender bathroom bill, but the bill’s past sponsor, state Rep. Fred Deutsch, R-Florence, said recently that he does not plan to introduce it this year because he doesn't see the urgency under President Donald Trump. Deutsch told The Associated Press he proposed the bill in 2016 to resist federal overreach under former President Barack Obama.
The gun bills are expected to be back.
In December, South Dakota Gun Owners issued a news release urging Noem to “stand firm in her support” of allowing concealed weapons without permits, and state House Majority Leader Lee Qualm told The Associated Press that he plans to propose a bill similar to a past measure that would have allowed concealed handguns in the Capitol.
Noem is widely expected to sign the gun bills if they end up on her desk, but her slim margin of victory in the general election — by 3 percentage points, 51-48, over Democrat Billie Sutton — indicates she could face a political risk from signing divisive legislation.
Despite persistent criticism from arch-conservatives about Daugaard, he won his two elections for governor by gaping margins of 24 and 45 percentage points, and the Morning Consult research firm ranked him in October as the fifth most popular governor in the nation.
The future of Sioux San
Management of the Sioux San Hospital in Rapid City is expected to stay in the hands of the Indian Health Services, after all.
The Great Plains Tribal Chairmen's Health Board — an organization that represents the 18 tribal communities of the Dakotas, Nebraska and Iowa — was expected to take over administration of hospital from the IHS, a federal agency, on Feb. 17, 2019.
But those plans were thwarted when the Rosebud Sioux Tribal Council voted Dec. 18 to rescind a previously approved resolution authorizing the health board to enter into agreements with IHS on the tribe’s behalf, the IHS said in a Dec. 20 press release.
In April, the Oglala, Cheyenne River and Rosebud Sioux tribes passed separate but near-identical resolutions authorizing the board to contract with IHS to become the hospital’s managing entity. IHS would have continued to fund the hospital.
Rodney Bordeaux, president of the Rosebud Tribe, did not respond for a comment about why the council rescinded its resolution.
The health board had hoped to use $117 million in funding secured for the renovation of Sioux San Hospital to instead build a new health care facility in east Rapid City on a 25-acre lot donated by a local developer. IHS officials confirmed last week they will instead stick with its original plan to demolish some of the existing buildings on the Sioux San campus and renovate others.
Critics of the health board's attempt to gain control over Sioux San said the Native community in Rapid City had not been consulted and worried about potential corruption if the tribes began receiving massive amounts of IHS funding for administration.
Supporters of the health board's plan pointed to IHS's poor track record at Sioux San, and said the move would allow for greater tribal self-governance.
Civic Center construction
By this time next year, Mayor Steve Allender expects steel beams to rise from the grounds of the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center, etching the future of big-time Rapid City entertainment into the city’s expansive horizon.
It appears 2019 will be a year of endings and beginnings for the construction of the civic center’s new arena. Contracts, agreements and final designs should be completed by mid-year. An official groundbreaking at the construction site just northwest of the Barnett Arena should occur sometime in mid to late summer. If all goes according to plan, the building’s exterior could be finished by late 2019, enabling crews to begin constructing the arena’s interior through the winter.
“By all accounts…things seem to be on schedule and going as expected,” Allender said in a mid-December Journal interview. In previous interviews, Allender has pegged late summer or early fall 2021 as a hopeful date for the grand opening of the arena, with construction expected to take 22 months.
While there have yet to be any delays, tariffs have the potential to effect the project’s bottom line and final product. As the city works with its owner’s representative and construction-manager-at-risk to decide on a guaranteed maximum price for the project — the construction-manager-at-risk is liable for any costs over the maximum price once a figure is agreed upon — conversations and decisions about certain design elements are sometimes dictated by the possibility of tariffs making things too costly. But for now, Allender said, the impact has yet to be truly felt.
“[The effect] is still largely unpredictable because we haven’t ordered steel yet or anything like that,” Allender said, adding that the contractors seem to be the least concerned of anyone involved given their experience dealing with past tariffs. “It’s nothing like we’re going to be paying double for the building. What’s important is that we stay on budget and that we get the same building that we believe is the right building to be successful.”
The city recently completed bonding out for $103 million, about $7 million less than the amount Allender predicted during his presentations in early 2018. The increased cost of borrowing caused the city to bond out less, Allender said, as did the ever growing amount of cash on hand, now at $27 million, from the city’s Vision Fund. Together, the $130 million is expected to pay for the cost of the building, excluding interest.
While much of the project’s design and nuts and bolts will be decided in 2019, don’t expect the Rapid City Council to play much of a role, Allender said.
“When we have a requirement to get council approval, we’ll get it,” he said. “Otherwise, we know the scope of the project, we know it’s been approved and we’ll move forward with that.”
Construction or more delays for Keystone XL
Will 2019 finally be the year TransCanada begins construction of its Keystone XL pipeline?
Or will court challenges and protests continue to stall the $8 billion project, first proposed by TransCanada more than a decade ago to move crude oil from Alberta, Canada, through Montana, South Dakota and Nebraska, where it will merge with existing pipelines to take oil to refineries in Texas.
Plans call for South Dakota’s 250-mile pipeline segment to enter the state from Montana, angling to the southeast though Harding, Butte, Perkins, Meade, Pennington, Haakon, Jones, Lyman and Tripp counties before crossing into Nebraska.
But that’s when—and if—the pipeline is built.
Preliminary construction on Keystone XL was already underway when a federal judge ordered a fresh environmental review in November of 2018, potentially halting the project for another year.
And if the pipeline construction ever does begin, counties along the route may face high law enforcement costs, perhaps in the millions of dollars, to handle any protests cropping up.
According to South Dakota News Watch, counties would have allocate significant funds for security costs before any help could come from the state of South Dakota.
“It will bankrupt some counties if it happens,” Kathy Glines, Harding County emergency management officer told South Dakota News Watch, “There’s a lot of counties that don’t have this kind of money sitting around, especially if it (a protest) is a long-term issue.”
Rep. Thomas Brunner, R-Nisland, whose district includes three counties on the pipeline path, said current threshold of local spending on disasters is too high.
Brunner said he would sponsor legislation from the South Dakota Association of County Officials to reduce the monetary burden on counties.