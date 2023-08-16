After spending 11 years as a pastor in Lahaina, Maui, Scott Craig is returning with a team to provide emergency assistance for victims of the Maui wildfires.

Craig is a founder and the pastor of Landmark Community Church in Rapid City. On Friday, he will co-lead “Team Ikaika Maui” (Team Maui Strong), a group of people from Rapid City, Utah and other states to provide medical aid and more. Craig said this trip will be the first of several to aid the Hawaiian people.

Three Maui wildfires that began Aug. 8 are now considered the deadliest fire in the United States in more than a century, according to research from the National Fire Protection Association. As of Aug. 15, 99 people were confirmed dead and at least 1,000 are missing, including some Craig knows personally. The wildfires have destroyed or damaged at least 2.200 structures, according to Hawaii Gov. Josh Green.

Lahaina holds historical and cultural significance for Hawaiians because the city was once the royal residence of King Kamehameha III, and it was the Hawaiian capital from 1820 to 1845, according to the National Park Service. The city is a popular tourist destination.

Craig said he has been in contact with Maui residents for several days. Lahaina’s 13,000 residents have lost everything, he said — homes, jobs and businesses. The church, Kumulani Chapel, that Craig formerly pastored has not suffered damage to its building, but the church’s members have been affected by the fires, he said.

“The stuff we’re hearing from our friends — the losses are unspeakable. There’s so many people unaccounted for and that includes friends of mine,” Craig said. “Many people escaped with the shirts on their backs.”

“Team Ikaika Maui” will include five people from Rapid City. There will be 10 nurses who will set up an emergency clinic north of the affected area in Kahana, Maui, where the Craig family formerly lived.

Having connections in Maui and around the United States is invaluable to this emergency effort. Craig said the team is connected with Health-e-Charity, a nonprofit organization in California that creates medical mission teams to deliver mobile care throughout the world. Private air carrier ROAM, based in California, is going to transport some medical supplies and the medical team. Stevie Nicks of Fleetwood Mac, who owns a home on the island, is a friend of one of the team members, Craig said. She has pledged $30,000 to help with the costs of a plane and getting needed resources to Maui.

“The situation [in Maui] is constantly changing,” he said. “One of the people on our team owns a sports club. We’re going to set up a clinic downstairs, and the team will stay upstairs.”

Craig said “Team Ikaika Maui” has people in Maui ready to receive and distribute resources to those in need. The team also organized a mobile commercial kitchen with chefs who will be preparing meals of locally grown foods for displaced families. The team is also shipping boxes of clothes and necessities, and they’ll take solar powered chargers and radios, Craig said.

“I’ve got a friend running boats between the islands to bring supplies, gas and generators. I’ve got people who are going to take us around. Besides Lahaina, there’s other places on the island that also got hit,” Craig said.

Craig is co-leading “Team Ikaika Maui” with a friend, Dale Smith, who lives in Utah and visited Craig recently while in the Black Hills for the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. Smith used to attend the church Craig pastored in Lahaina. Since the Maui fires began “we’ve been talking non-stop and using our connections and [making strategies] for the long haul,” Craig said. “This is going to be a marathon.”

Craig said he plans to stay in Maui for an indefinite length of time on this first trip with “Team Ikaika Maui.”

“More than anything, people need emotional and spiritual support. We’re going to be God’s hands and feet,” Craig said. “As a Christian, from a faith perspective, in times of crisis it is easy to say, ‘God has forgotten us.’ … God’s plan wasn’t to guard us from suffering but to walk with us through it. Through people being there, the love of God is demonstrated and experienced.”

“We’re going there because we care. We also go there because there’s a hope that I can’t find anywhere else as helpful as the hope we have in Jesus,” he said.

Those who want to join a future “Team Ikaika Maui” trip should contact Landmark Community Church and let the church know what specific skills they have that could be useful. Craig said on future trips, counselors and people to assist with cleaning and rebuilding will be needed. Those who want to help financially can make donations online at Landmarkcommunity.church/donate and 100% of donations will go to victims of the fires.

“Part of our strategy is to send out teams (periodically). This is the first team to go. From then on out it will be people from our church and whoever would like to join us,” Craig said.

All three Maui wildfires are still active. As of Aug. 13, FEMA estimated the cost to rebuild from the Lahaina fire will be about $5.52 billion.