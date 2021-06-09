The Monument considering shuttle service for future events, adding to management team

Instead of spending thousands of dollars on new parking lots or garages, The Monument Board of Directors is looking for ways to make existing parking lots more convenient.

Executive Director Craig Baltzer said before the COVID-19 outbreak, the facility offered shuttles across Mount Rushmore Road from the Central High School parking lots. In a similar way, he proposed that The Monument staff could drive a fleet of 4-6 shuttles that seat 6-8 people each back and forth to Main Street Square or perhaps even on a route through downtown. That would allow people attending events at the new Summit Arena to use downtown parking and still have a ride in an enclosed vehicle to the door of the arena.

"Instead of building new parking lots or garages, these shuttles would allow staff to make existing parking downtown convenient for concerts and other major events," Baltzer said. "It might be as simple as riding up and down the promenade between here and town square – so people would need to go over to catch one, or it might do a loop around downtown. Our concern is length of drive time extends the more they are involved on downtown city streets. So that needs to be evaluated further. I would like it that people could start walking and one will be coming by every few minutes.