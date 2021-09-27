 Skip to main content
The Monument receives $2.2 million grant from SBA; Journey Museum gets $107,000
The Monument receives $2.2 million grant from SBA; Journey Museum gets $107,000

The Monument

The Monument in Rapid City

 Siandhara Bonnet, Journal staff

Rapid City received a little over $2.3 million in Small Business Association grants for the Journey Museum and The Monument.

The city, on behalf of The Monument, received $2,238,442 while the Journey Museum, listed as the Museum Alliance of Rapid City, received $107,434.

The grants come from the Shuttered Venue Operators Grant program through the United States SBA, which awarded over $12 million to 36 organizations in the state, and over $10 billion to 12,000 venues across the country for money lost due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

More than 90% of the grants have gone to venues with less than 50 employees.

The grant appropriated more than $16.2 billion for grants from the Economic Aid to Hard-Hit Small Businesses, Nonprofits and Venues Act, and the American Rescue Plan Act.

The Black Hills Symphony Orchestra received $40,786, the Rapid City Concert Association received $21,555, and The Cave Collective received $5,824.

The Black Hills Playhouse near Custer received a $247,000 grant. The Elks Event Enterprise in Piedmont received $354,808, and the Winner Pix Theater in Winner received $26,857.

Eight Sioux Falls venues received grants, including $2,451,000 to Pepper Entertainment and $1,614,000 to the Washington Pavilion Management. 

Businesses in Aberdeen, Britton, Brookings, Bryant, Dells Rapids, Eagle Butte, Gayville, Huron, Lemmon, Madison, Mitchell, Philip, Platte, Vermillion, Viborg and Wagner received grants as well.

— Contact Siandhara Bonnet at siandhara.bonnet@rapidcityjournal.com

