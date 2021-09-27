The Monument receives $2.2 million grant from SBA; Journey Museum gets $107,000

Rapid City received a little over $2.3 million in Small Business Association grants for the Journey Museum and The Monument.

The city, on behalf of The Monument, received $2,238,442 while the Journey Museum, listed as the Museum Alliance of Rapid City, received $107,434.

The grants come from the Shuttered Venue Operators Grant program through the United States SBA, which awarded over $12 million to 36 organizations in the state, and over $10 billion to 12,000 venues across the country for money lost due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

More than 90% of the grants have gone to venues with less than 50 employees.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The grant appropriated more than $16.2 billion for grants from the Economic Aid to Hard-Hit Small Businesses, Nonprofits and Venues Act, and the American Rescue Plan Act.

The Black Hills Symphony Orchestra received $40,786, the Rapid City Concert Association received $21,555, and The Cave Collective received $5,824.

The Black Hills Playhouse near Custer received a $247,000 grant. The Elks Event Enterprise in Piedmont received $354,808, and the Winner Pix Theater in Winner received $26,857.