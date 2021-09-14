The Monument seeks solutions for staff shortages, director says

The construction of the new Summit Arena at The Monument is still on pace to finish by Oct. 1, but getting people to work there isn't going as well. Instead of just complaining about a worker shortage, leaders at The Monument are throwing everything they can at the problem.

"As we've said in probably every meeting for the past year, labor continues to be an issue," Executive Director Craig Baltzer said Tuesday.

At Tuesday's board of directors meeting, Baltzer said the venue would work out the details, but using inmate labor would become "a pretty normal thing" going forward.

One problem with staffing issues is that many of the artists and shows making plans to perform at The Monument require all staff in proximity to the acts to be fully vaccinated, have a recent negative COVID-19 test, or sometimes both, Baltzer said.

In order to increase the percentage of employees who have been vaccinated, The Monument is offering a vaccine incentive for staff on top of the one they would receive as a city employee.

