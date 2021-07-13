The Monument still facing worker shortage as new arena opening approaches

With fewer events over the summer months, the worker shortage at The Monument isn't as noticeable, but with the opening of a new arena on the horizon, Executive Director Craig Baltzer said it was time for them to get ahead of the problem.

"The issues aren't as glaring as they were before because we don't have as many hours to fill in the summer, but we still have management preparing plates and serving at a convention this week," Baltzer said.

He said the facility is beginning a targeted hiring campaign that will highlight the excitement of working at the facility as the new arena opens and major shows begin to fill it. Those big acts have been a delayed by the pandemic. Many tours still owe make-up dates from canceled shows in 2020 so they aren't booking new sites. Christian recording artists For King and Country recently announced a show here in November and other offers are still being considered.

Freedom Fest will bring more than 3,000 people to The Monument next week as conservative political speakers address crowds Wednesday through Saturday. Freedom Fest is billed as "the Ultimate Summit for the Liberty Movement" and features speakers such as, Naomi Wolf and Dr. Drew Pinsky and Sen. Mike Lee and former Libertarian Presidential candidate Jo Jorgensen.