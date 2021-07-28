The Monument to seek $1 million loan for Summit Arena scoreboard

He said the loan would be paid back using the revenue from those sponsorships and additional events in the new facility.

Baltzer also shared some good news with the board. He said they are putting the finishing touches on a Shuttered Venue Grant that would help restore a lot of the lost revenue from 2020.

He said many larger facilities that shut down due to COVID restrictions are getting very large grants. Since they stayed open but lost revenue due to canceled events, Monument staff worried that they might not qualify for the grant. However, they did qualify as a tier three venue and will receive all but about $50,000 of what they applied for. The board approved receiving a $2.2 million grant. Baltzer said he would report back to the board when the money was officially on the way, but everything looks good for now.

He said the touring events are starting to gain momentum and new bookings are being considered. He said the only concern is if the new surge in COVID cases causes those tours to shut down or play fewer dates.

"Right now we are gaining momentum, but that is still a concern," Baltzer said.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0