The Monument to seek $1 million loan for Summit Arena scoreboard

As conventions and other events have replaced revenue lost from tours, The Monument is well ahead of last year's revenue and even above 2019 numbers.
Executive Director Craig Baltzer said those numbers are strong, but he encouraged board members to keep those numbers in proper perspective.
"We all know 2020 numbers were an anomaly," Baltzer said. "But 2021 will be too."
Events like FreedomFest, which may or may not return, and the late start to the Rush hockey season that led to extra games being played this spring will overstate revenue compared to future years.
The Rush are back to a normal October start this year and Freedom Fest — which brought 2,700 people to Rapid City — is already scheduled to be in Las Vegas next year and won't be back in an election year like 2022. There is a chance that Rapid City could bring the group back for 2023.
Baltzer said The Monument staff is working to schedule a college basketball event when the new arena opens. That process has led them to seek an SAB loan from Rapid City for just over $1 million. The loan would cover a center-hung scoreboard and full ribbon board around the new Summit Arena.
"The big events we are seeking simply expect it," Baltzer said. "It will make a difference in our ability to recruit big sporting events and will also enhance our sponsorship opportunities."
He said the loan would be paid back using the revenue from those sponsorships and additional events in the new facility.
Baltzer also shared some good news with the board. He said they are putting the finishing touches on a Shuttered Venue Grant that would help restore a lot of the lost revenue from 2020.
He said many larger facilities that shut down due to COVID restrictions are getting very large grants. Since they stayed open but lost revenue due to canceled events, Monument staff worried that they might not qualify for the grant. However, they did qualify as a tier three venue and will receive all but about $50,000 of what they applied for. The board approved receiving a $2.2 million grant. Baltzer said he would report back to the board when the money was officially on the way, but everything looks good for now.
He said the touring events are starting to gain momentum and new bookings are being considered. He said the only concern is if the new surge in COVID cases causes those tours to shut down or play fewer dates.
"Right now we are gaining momentum, but that is still a concern," Baltzer said.