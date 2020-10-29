The public but not council members will be required to wear masks at future meetings

Rapid City Council President Laura Armstrong said council members will not be required to wear masks at future meetings even though members of the public who attend will be required to do so.
“Instead of shaming people or trying to take the low road on this, I’m just going to support and encourage not only our council members but our city staff and our constituents and our visitors just to do what’s smart,” Armstrong said.
Mayor Steve Allender announced Monday at a press conference that any member of the public who enters a city building, which includes council chambers, will be required to wear a mask. If someone enters the building without a mask, the city will provide one. The mayor also said service will be refused to anyone who declines to wear a mask in a city facility.
Armstrong said Tuesday she can't compel other council members to wear a mask at council meetings. She also said masks are a big part of fighting COVID-19, although it’s not the “be-all end-all.”
She said she’s been wearing a mask since March, and demonstrates this to her husband, children, neighbors and the patients she has as a health care worker.
“I am just cautiously optimistic that people that might be leaning toward doing this might be more inclined to wearing masks when they are out in public,” she said. “It’s the smart thing to do.”
People will also be required to wear masks when attending the council’s working sessions on the third floor conference room in City Hall. The sessions will combine the Public Works and Legal and Finance meetings into one and are set for 12:30 p.m. every other Wednesday. The council will discuss items from each department, what to put on the agenda for the Monday council meetings and learn more from city staff.
The meetings, however, won't be recorded or streamed by the city for the public to view as is now the case with the Public Works and Legal and Finance meetings.
The council voted Oct. 19 in a 7-1 vote to combine the meetings with council member Jason Salamun casting the dissenting vote. Salamun said he wants the meetings to be filmed so the public can view them.
Armstrong said council members and the public will be socially distanced. Council members will also be able to call in to the meeting, but the public will not.
“If there’s an issue that you’re concerned about or following along, the agenda, I believe, is published the Friday before, so you have plenty of time to review it,” she said. “We did it in the middle of the day so if people are working, they can come. … If they know (the meeting) is this Wednesday and the next Wednesday, they have it locked in, people can take that time off or make the arrangements they need so they can be here.”
Armstrong said those who cannot attend or may not want to attend due to the COVID-19 pandemic can reach out to the city council members and ask them to take notes and fill them in later.
She said if someone does come to the meeting but has to get back to work, the public forum will be at the beginning of the meeting and she’ll make sure their voice is heard.
“If they made special arrangements to be a part of our meeting, I want them to feel comfortable and confident they’re going to be heard,” she said.
Armstrong said council members will discuss the pros and cons of the working sessions at the end of each meeting and make changes when necessary.
The first working session will be at 12:30 p.m. Nov. 10.
