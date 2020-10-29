The public but not council members will be required to wear masks at future meetings

“If there’s an issue that you’re concerned about or following along, the agenda, I believe, is published the Friday before, so you have plenty of time to review it,” she said. “We did it in the middle of the day so if people are working, they can come. … If they know (the meeting) is this Wednesday and the next Wednesday, they have it locked in, people can take that time off or make the arrangements they need so they can be here.”

Armstrong said those who cannot attend or may not want to attend due to the COVID-19 pandemic can reach out to the city council members and ask them to take notes and fill them in later.

She said if someone does come to the meeting but has to get back to work, the public forum will be at the beginning of the meeting and she’ll make sure their voice is heard.

“If they made special arrangements to be a part of our meeting, I want them to feel comfortable and confident they’re going to be heard,” she said.

Armstrong said council members will discuss the pros and cons of the working sessions at the end of each meeting and make changes when necessary.

The first working session will be at 12:30 p.m. Nov. 10.

