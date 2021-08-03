'The Rally at Exit 55' off to a busy start with 115 vendors

Driving past Black Hills Harley-Davidson off I-90 just outside of Rapid City this week, you wouldn’t realize the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally hasn’t started yet.
That’s because Black Hills Harley hosts a pre-rally rollout the weekend before the rally begins to kick off the festivities. Vendors for everything from motorcycle parts to gun silencers to cryotherapy open for the week leading up to the rally and stay open during rally week. The Black Hills Harley location is known as “The Rally at Exit 55.”
Black Hills Harley-Davidson owner Al Rieman said this year’s iteration is the largest yet, both in terms of participating vendors and visitors. There are around 115 vendors stationed in the parking lots outside the Harley dealership, and so far attendance has been much busier than most years, Rieman said.
Black Hills Harley employee Julie Harris has lived in Rapid City since the 1970s and attended many rallies before starting a job at the dealership.
"If you’ve seen one rally, you’ve seen them all,” she said.
Harris said after a slow week last week, business is finally starting to pick up as more riders trickle in pre-rally. For still being the week before rally, though, it’s “pretty busy,” she said.
Vendors’ licenses for the official rally don’t take effect until Thursday, but they can set up at the dealership to get a head start on sales. Over 60% of vendors that come into town for Sturgis are currently set up at Black Hills Harley.
“They anticipated a large event and they wanted to be here early. They’ve had less opportunities for other events around the country over the last year and a half, so they wanted to be here and did come out, and it worked well, it was very successful,” Rieman said.
Anecdotally, more people than usual are already in the Black Hills, and while it’s hard to get an exact count on attendance, Reiman said data metrics are showing a “very large” turnout this year.
“We think it could be the largest rally ever,” he said. “I have a lot of feeling that this one will beat [the 75th anniversary]. Three days into it, yes, it’s on track to be the busiest ever.”
The Sturgis rally is the busiest, most intense time of year for the Harley dealership. People buy a lot of motorcycles during the nine-day rally, which Rieman said sounds “almost counterintuitive” for people outside the business.
When motorcyclists come to Sturgis, even if they’ve come on the back of their own road hog, they’re ready to buy a new ride.
“Something about the environment here just gets them excited, motivated enough to make that change that they might not have otherwise,” Rieman said.
If a rider isn’t convinced to get a new motorcycle during rally week, they probably won’t end up doing it for a while after they get home, either.
“When they get here, there’s a window of time when they get swept up in the excitement and everything motorcycling, their buddies, the desire to buy something, to upgrade, ratchets up a bit,” Rieman said.
Six out of 10 motorcycles Black Hills Harley sells are trade-ins, and the dealership also buys used bikes elsewhere to sell. They’ve been selling more used bikes lately because, similar to the shortage of new and used cars in the country, there’s also a motorcycle shortage.
The lack of new bike shipments has been a concern, as there is a smaller supply available.
With a limited supply, prices haven’t necessarily gone up, but salespeople have been more firm with the prices set – if someone’s trying to haggle the price down, there will always be another willing to pay it in full.
But even if rally-goers can’t get their hands on a new set of wheels, there’s plenty else to see and do, both motorcycle related and otherwise, before the rally and during rally week. Thrash's Tattoo sets up inside the dealership during the week for walk-in tattoo appointments, for example.
“Even if you’re not a hard-core motorcyclist, it’s still a fun place to come out and spend a little time during the week,” Rieman said of the dealership’s event.
“Ride safe, enjoy the Black Hills and be kind,” Harris said.