'The Rally at Exit 55' off to a busy start with 115 vendors

“They anticipated a large event and they wanted to be here early. They’ve had less opportunities for other events around the country over the last year and a half, so they wanted to be here and did come out, and it worked well, it was very successful,” Rieman said.

Anecdotally, more people than usual are already in the Black Hills, and while it’s hard to get an exact count on attendance, Reiman said data metrics are showing a “very large” turnout this year.

“We think it could be the largest rally ever,” he said. “I have a lot of feeling that this one will beat [the 75th anniversary]. Three days into it, yes, it’s on track to be the busiest ever.”

The Sturgis rally is the busiest, most intense time of year for the Harley dealership. People buy a lot of motorcycles during the nine-day rally, which Rieman said sounds “almost counterintuitive” for people outside the business.

When motorcyclists come to Sturgis, even if they’ve come on the back of their own road hog, they’re ready to buy a new ride.

“Something about the environment here just gets them excited, motivated enough to make that change that they might not have otherwise,” Rieman said.