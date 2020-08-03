The roar of the 80th annual rally begins to rumble into Sturgis

Engines rumbled and classic rock songs intertwined with each other Monday along Main Street in downtown Sturgis.
Four days ahead of the 80th annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, hundreds arrived in the town of 6,000 or so clad in leather, bandanas and jeans.
Rally and Events Director Jerry Cole said the early turnout is encouraging since many were concerned about the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.
“It’s very surprising to see there are so many people that believe they can stay safe, and you can while riding a motorcycle,” he said. “There’s some taboo things you would do in the past you probably shouldn’t do this year, but we’ll probably still see people doing those, and that’s totally on them. It’s their responsibility and hopefully it goes OK for them.”
The Sturgis City Council voted June 15 to proceed with a modified version of the rally. There are no photo towers this year, although there will be a 110-foot-high observation wheel where people can look across downtown Sturgis. The opening ceremony has been canceled although Sturgis Mayor Mark Carstensen will read a proclamation at 3 p.m. Friday that will be broadcast on city social media platforms.
Cole said the rally will have a higher presence on social media this year since so many people can’t attend due to travel restrictions and health concerns.
There are also sanitation stations on Main Street, and many vendors had large jugs of hand sanitizer at entrances and exits to their tents or stores.
Despite these precautions the city is taking, very few walking throughout the downtown Monday were seen wearing masks.
Cole said the number of people who’ve already made it into town is more than on a regular year, but it’s not as many that would’ve been here if the COVID-19 pandemic weren’t occurring since it is the 80th annual rally.
“You wouldn’t have found a parking place anywhere downtown,” he said. “People are coming whether they’re invited or not, they’re here. What we wanted to do was try to be mindful they were still coming and how do we operationally protect our employees ... the business people and the citizens.”
Cole noted the virus is still spreading with new cases in Pennington, Meade and Lawrence counties every day.
“What we want to do is try to have this and still not cause those big spikes if we can,” he said.
Cole said if first-time rally-goers have any questions, they should call his office at 605-720-0800, or talk to reputable businesses in the area.
