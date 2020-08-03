The roar of the 80th annual rally begins to rumble into Sturgis

There are also sanitation stations on Main Street, and many vendors had large jugs of hand sanitizer at entrances and exits to their tents or stores.

Despite these precautions the city is taking, very few walking throughout the downtown Monday were seen wearing masks.

Cole said the number of people who’ve already made it into town is more than on a regular year, but it’s not as many that would’ve been here if the COVID-19 pandemic weren’t occurring since it is the 80th annual rally.

“You wouldn’t have found a parking place anywhere downtown,” he said. “People are coming whether they’re invited or not, they’re here. What we wanted to do was try to be mindful they were still coming and how do we operationally protect our employees ... the business people and the citizens.”

Cole noted the virus is still spreading with new cases in Pennington, Meade and Lawrence counties every day.

“What we want to do is try to have this and still not cause those big spikes if we can,” he said.