The owner of a Rapid City sporting goods store says he will no longer sell guns after his store was burglarized for the second time in less than three years.
On Wednesday, burglars broke into The Rooster on West Main Street and stole 20 to 30 handguns, according to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
Store owner Mike Cummings said Friday he will sell his current stock of firearms but will not sell guns after that.
Cummings said he is worried about the "crazies out there" getting a hold of those weapons. He said the incidents have been "frustrating" and selling the guns is "no longer worth the hassle."
"It will make more room for hooks and bobbers," Cummings said of selling out his remaining gun stock while continuing to operate as a fishing store.
In April 2016, 25 handguns were stolen from The Rooster after buglers broke through the front door. After that incident, Cummings added metal bars to all the store's openings and installed an eight-camera security system.
In the most recent robbery, Cummings said the buglers used a 20-foot ladder to get on the roof and then found an area between the two adjoining buildings with a steel door that had been barred shut for more than 40 years. Cummings believes the burglers worked all night to "jimmy" that door open before gaining entry around 4:30 a.m., grabbing the guns and leaving.
"They couldn't have been too large of guys, because it was a pretty small hole they got through" Cummings said. "We did everything we could think of and they still got in."
An ATF official confirmed Wednesday that the thieves made off with handguns, ranging from 9mm to .45 caliber.
A reward of $10,000 has been made by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, in conjunction with the Rapid City Police Department and the National Shooting Sports Foundation, the trade association for the firearms industry, for information on the latest burglary.
Three pistols involved in the 2016 incident were recovered after a series of violent crimes in Colorado. Two were recovered from a suspect believed to be involved in a fatal shooting in Adams County. A third pistol was believed to have been used by a suspect killed in an officer-involved shooting with the Aurora Police Department.