THE SPIRIT OF COMPETITION: Special Olympics bowlers take to the lanes in Rapid City

The sounds of cheering mixed with the rumble of heavy balls rolling down a wooden alley and colliding with 10 pins normally fill Meadowbrook Lanes in Rapid City — but Friday both the energy and excitement were palpable.

More than 330 bowlers from across the Black Hills and their legions of fans, family and supporters spent the day at Meadowbrook celebrating the return of the Black Hills Area Special Olympics Bowling Tournament.

Special Olympics Sports Director Cathy Grubb said the organization was unable to hold the tournament the previous two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic, a tough decision, but the athletes were ready to compete again and spend time with their friends.

"You see how happy these athletes are, especially this year," Grubb said. "It's good to see this back, it truly is. I think it's good for everybody, mentally and socially."

Besides the spirit of competition between the athletes, the relationships they build with each other is a key aspect to Special Olympics, Grubb said.

"It's such a fulfilling, internal feeling because these athletes are in a position to show what they can do, not focus on what they can't do, and to be able to be a part of something big like this, where athletes can come here and bowl and meet their friends," she said.

"It's not just about the bowling. It's about their friendships and it's about showcasing their abilities, hearing their names and the awards. It's truly one of the best feelings I have when we're at these events."

Special Olympics held three rounds of tournaments Friday at Meadowbrook. Athletes of all ages and abilities participated in a rousing day of fun. More tournament bowling is planned for Saturday.

"You have to be a minimum of 8 years old to bowl and there's no upper age limit. So, we've got seniors as well as youngsters bowling," Grubb said. "We offer traditional singles bowling, and then we have ramp bowling for those athletes that might need more assistance in terms of being in a wheelchair or a walker, just needing some assistance with the ball."

Volunteers and coaches were available to assist the athletes with whatever needs they might have. The audience area was filled to the brim with friends and family cheering the athletes on. At the end of each competition round, a voice boomed over the speaker system to announce the winners.

Grubb has been involved in Special Olympics for nearly 40 years — first as a volunteer, then as a coach and as a part-time employee for the state organization. She retired as a Belle Fourche special education teacher in 2017 and then started full-time with Special Olympics.

She said the athletes and the mission of Special Olympics have been a "lifelong passion" for her.

"I love, I love these people. And they bring out the best in me and they bring out the best in the people around them," Grubb said. "It's just really a privilege to be able to work hard to provide opportunities for them to show what they can do. Whenever you see these athletes smiling and competing, it's the best."