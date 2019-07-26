A placard bearing a life-size image of a grinning President Donald J. Trump, both hands shooting a thumbs-up gesture from the hip, greets visitors to the Trump Shop, which opened earlier this week in Rapid City's Baken Park Shopping Center.
The Trump Shop is one of several locations popping up this week in the area, taking advantage of the 79th Sturgis motorcycle rally traffic that officially starts Aug. 2.
Other locations include a tent kiosk on North Street in Rapid City, two locations on Sturgis’ Main Street, another at the Buffalo Chip Campground, and one more in Gillette, Wyoming.
But owner Cornell Nicholas said the Baken Park location may stay beyond the end of the rally.
“I love it here,” said Nicholas, of Sarasota, Florida., “I hope we can stay here year-round if there’s enough support.”
Nicholas has been in the Trump business since late 2015 when the Florida Republican Party asked him to provide an elephant for one of then-candidate Trump’s first rallies in Sarasota.
Nicholas is a circus promoter in Sarasota, owning and operating the Super American Circus, with plenty of connections for circus animals. The elephant, an Asian elephant named Essex, was provided by another party, also a Trump supporter, according to news reports of the November event.
Nicholas said Trump first wanted to ride the elephant at the rally, but his Secret Service detail put the kibosh on that.
Instead the elephant was walked around the rally site with “TRUMP Make America Great Again” chalked on its sides.
“They wouldn’t let him ride it,” Nicholas recalled. “He sure wanted to.”
It was then that Nicholas, who describes himself as a promoter, noticed very few people were hawking Trump merchandise.
“So right away I got on the bandwagon. We’ve been with the campaign ever since,” he said.
However, the Trump Shop is not officially connected with the Trump campaign, Nicholas said.
“We’re our own business, but we do donate to the campaign weekly,” he said.
His top-selling items are the Trump campaign’s signature red ball caps bearing the "Make America Great Again" slogan.
The 216-square-foot store is also well stocked with Trump 2020 hats, t-shirts, posters, flags, coffee mugs, bumper stickers, buttons and even playing cards.
The vast majority of the merchandise is pro-Trump, but one t-shirt takes a shot at his political opposition, bluntly questioning the intelligence level of Democratic House leader Nancy Pelosi and Sen. Chuck Schumer, who leads the Democrats in the Senate.
Nicholas said he is not required to clear the items he sells with the Trump campaign. His company, Trump Shop.com, is a registered trademark.
“He’s president,” he said. “(It’s) public domain.”
Nicholas said he first brought the Trump Shop to the Sturgis rally in 2015 and has returned for other rallies.
This year’s search for a location brought him to the building formerly housing Liberty Income Tax Service.
A phone number posted on the door of the empty building eventually led to a call from the shopping center’s Omaha-based ownership group, who asked Nicholas about his plans.
“I said ‘you’re either going to love me or hate me. I own the Trump Shop,’” Nicholas said. “And he said ‘well, I wish he (Trump) wouldn’t tweet so much, but if you want the space… .’”
With Rapid City, South Dakota and a strong majority of Sturgis rally-goers firmly in the Trump camp, Nicholas believes he and his store is in decidedly friendly territory.
Still he has come to expect detractors here. Anti-Trump comments have been yelled from passing cars and a sign was ripped from a tent at the shop’s North Street location this week, he said.
“The naysayers are louder than the ones that like us,” he said. “That doesn’t bother me at all.”
His Main Street Sturgis and Buffalo Chip Campground locations will open prior to the official opening of the Sturgis rally next week and remain through the rally.
The Baken Park location could be open until the snow flies, he said.
“It’s got a heater,” Nicholas said. “If they keep coming, we’ll stay open.”