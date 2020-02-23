The vote isn't for the buildings, it is for the kids

I'm tired of running into tables and chairs in the hallway.

I'm tired of turning in work orders for broken door knobs, broken outlets, and counters falling apart.

I'm just tired of it.

I'm not writing this to make the "Vote No" people upset or to get an eye roll. I'm writing this to tell you how it is. I want you to know what it's like. I want you to understand that we have a dress code, but that dress code is hard to follow when you just need to stay cool inside. I want you to grasp the fact that it has been discussed if we can even put people on our stage because it is falling in. I want you to imagine having to put blocks and books against wheels because the floor is slanted.

Go ahead. Imagine it.

We aren't just voting for the buildings, but what the buildings hold. Kids are supposed to be our future, but we can't seem to give our future a proper place to learn. We can't seem to get past the selfish fact of wanting to save money.

I'm over it. I've built a nice bridge and got over it.