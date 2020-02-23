The vote isn't for the buildings, it is for the kids

I tend to stick to myself; go to work, build relationships with students, lesson plan, and focus on 1 thing — kids. My favorite thing to teach is writing. It is magnificent how words can impact a person and explode on a page. The quietest and the kids who struggle the most are often the best writers. I love it!
We generally tell our kids to, "Speak your mind!"
"Prove me wrong."
"Write in a way that is fascinating."
We tell our kids that, and we often forget to take a stand ourselves.
So, here it goes...
I am in a school that would be effected by the bond and honestly, I am tired.
I'm tired of the cracks and the sweat.
I'm tired of having fire drills and ALICE drills when teachers' doors don't close or seeing visitors walk right into a school and able to go wherever they please.
I'm tired of smelling sweaty 5th graders in a 90 degree room when only one window opens. It's okay though, we take turns standing next to the portable air conditioner. Don't you dare keep candy in your room, it'll melt quicker than a weenie roast.
I'm tired of running out of room in a crowded classroom. It's all right, the cracks will eventually make more room for us.
I'm tired of running into tables and chairs in the hallway.
I'm tired of turning in work orders for broken door knobs, broken outlets, and counters falling apart.
I'm just tired of it.
I'm not writing this to make the "Vote No" people upset or to get an eye roll. I'm writing this to tell you how it is. I want you to know what it's like. I want you to understand that we have a dress code, but that dress code is hard to follow when you just need to stay cool inside. I want you to grasp the fact that it has been discussed if we can even put people on our stage because it is falling in. I want you to imagine having to put blocks and books against wheels because the floor is slanted.
Go ahead. Imagine it.
We aren't just voting for the buildings, but what the buildings hold. Kids are supposed to be our future, but we can't seem to give our future a proper place to learn. We can't seem to get past the selfish fact of wanting to save money.
I'm over it. I've built a nice bridge and got over it.
Trust is hard and trusting this process can be just that, but it's time to think and finally do. It might not be about your own child and their cushy school, but I don't think that matters. I can't tell you how to think, but I want you to open your eyes.
The vote is next week. It might even be more exciting than Taco Tuesday or dare I say more exciting than Hump Day. I'm encouraging you to vote unselfishly.
Schools. We're on it.
Brianna Arity is a teacher at Teacher at Robbinsdale Elementary School.