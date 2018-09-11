Slightly overcast skies seemed fitting for Tuesday morning's somber commemoration of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks that shocked the world.
Rapid City Councilman Jason Salamun emceed the morning event at Main Street Square in Rapid City. It included recognition of local military members, law enforcement officers and first responders; two songs from William Clark of Edgemont; and remarks from U.S. Sen. John Thune.
"On September 11, the world was changed forever," Thune told the crowd of around 100 people. "Some in uniform now are too young to remember the attacks, but they’re well aware of how that day fundamentally altered the course of our history."
Across the nation Tuesday, social media was awash in photos, memories, hashtags and events that were held as people took time to commemorate the 17th anniversary of 9/11, when al-Qaeda terrorists in a coordinated effort hijacked four commercial airliners and used them to hit high-profile targets on the East Coast.
Two planes crashed into the Twin Towers in New York City and one into the Pentagon in Virginia; the fourth, United Airlines Flight 93, is believed to have been headed toward the Capitol in Washington, D.C., but passengers on board fought the hijackers and crashed the plane outside Shanksville, Penn.
Nearly 3,000 people died that day and almost 10,000 were treated for injuries. It's the worst attack in U.S. history and led to quick retaliation by the U.S. military in the Middle East.
Thune, who was South Dakota's representative in the U.S. House in 2001, recalled where he was during the attacks — huddled with his wife, Kimberley, and members of his staff in a basement apartment a few blocks away from the Capitol, which had been evacuated. He remembers calling South Dakota to assure his younger daughter, Larissa, then a sixth-grader, that they were OK.
"She had two questions, she said, ‘Dad, are we safe?’ and ‘Dad, are we going to get the bad guys?’" Thune said.
His response to both was a confident "yes."
"And I didn’t just say that to comfort a scared child," he said. "I could say it honestly because of the incredible resolve of all Americans, and especially because of the grit and the determination and the selflessness of our first responders and men and women in uniform."
Thune referenced "broad operations" the U.S. is involved in across the world, noting the 52,000 soldiers wounded in combat, the 7,000 killed and nearly 3 million overall who have been deployed in the "global war on terror."
"The fight continues to this day, and South Dakota continues to punch above its weight in that fight," he said, praising the work done by the 28th Bomb Wing based out of Ellsworth Air Force Base near Box Elder, the South Dakota Air National Guard, headquartered in Sioux Falls; and the South Dakota National Guard.
Thune also praised state and local first responders, calling them instrumental to preserving South Dakota's quality of life, and "every American's shot at the American dream."
"The attacks underscored the risk assumed by every man and woman who dons a uniform in service to their country and to our communities," Thune said. "At a moment’s notice, the world can be turned upside down and you can be called to action."
As evidence, Salamun and Thune both pointed to Sturgis firefighter David Fischer, who died Friday after a propane tank exploded while he and others were battling a residential fire in Tilford. Fischer was also a member of the South Dakota National Guard and an Iraqi-war veteran.
"His bravery and selflessness is a common thread among all who serve," said Thune, pointing to the 400-some first responders who died at the Twin Towers.
"So while today, September 11, will always be a day of mourning and reflection for Americans, we’re also reminded of the bravery exhibited by those who choose to run toward danger so that others might live," he said. "May we never forget those who died on September 11 and never take for granted the price of freedom."