A Rapid City company has received a third extension of time to reclaim a quarry it stopped mining 15 years ago.
Pete Lien & Sons finished mining its quarry on the northwestern edge of Rapid City in 2004. State law required the quarry to be reclaimed — restored to something like a natural condition — within five years unless an extension was granted by the state Board of Minerals and Environment. That’s a nine-member board appointed by the governor to work with the state’s Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR).
The board granted a five-year extension in 2009 and again in 2014. Last month, the board granted a third five-year extension, which will run through 2024.
During the board’s Nov. 21 teleconference meeting, some board members expressed concerns about granting another extension.
“Obviously everybody has the same goal, but this has been out there a while,” said Rex Hagg, a Rapid City lawyer who serves as the board’s chairman.
Hagg asked a representative of Pete Lien & Sons to work with the DENR during the next six months to determine some milestones that could be used to gauge the progress of reclamation.
“I don’t have a problem extending,” Hagg said. “I just want to feel more comfortable that you’re working together with the department, and the department is setting some measurable markers so that if we’re back here in another five years, we can say, ‘Yeah, we’ve met those markers.’”
Repeat discussion
The board had a similar discussion on Nov. 20, 2014, when that year’s extension was granted.
The minutes of the 2014 meeting say that Hagg “requested that the department let Pete Lien and Sons know that the board was reluctant in approving the extension and that the board encourages the company to complete the reclamation so soon as possible.”
During the same 2014 meeting, board member Doyle Karpen, of Jefferson, “asked the department to keep a closer eye on Pete Lien and Sons,” and board member Robert Morris, of Belle Fourche, asked the DENR staff to “provide the board with a briefing every year on the progress being made as to the remainder of the reclamation.” Hagg, Morris and Karpen are among seven current board members who were on the board when the 2014 extension was granted.
The DENR staff did not honor Morris’ request for annual briefings. After providing one update about the Lien property in February 2015 — three months after the 2014 extension was granted — the DENR staff provided no further briefings. A DENR spokesman said the briefings were deemed unnecessary because Pete Lien & Sons was following a reclamation plan.
The total reclaimed area of the Lien quarry is currently 196 acres, which is about half of the quarry’s 420 total acres, according to a map included in the Board of Minerals and Environment’s Nov. 21 meeting packet.
Berms surround much of the quarry and obscure it from the view of passersby on the ground. Satellite imagery shows a water-filled pit on the north end of the property. Much of the western part of the property has been filled and graded and is now grass-covered, while much of the eastern side of the property consists of bare earth and structures. The quarry is bounded by Sturgis Road to the west, Universal Drive to the north and east, and the GCC Dacotah quarry and cement plant to the south.
There is less reclaimed land at the Lien quarry today than there was in 2014, according to figures listed in the 2014 meeting minutes. A DENR spokesman told the Journal that the company re-disturbed about 100 acres of previously reclaimed land since 2014 to expand a material stockpile area, to construct sediment-control ponds, and to construct a wash plant.
Lien official responds
Clinton Beck, environmental coordinator for Pete Lien & Sons, said in a Journal interview that the reclamation of the quarry has been complicated by two main factors — a lack of fill material and the company’s continued use of the quarry complex as a base of operations.
Beck said the quarry has a long history that predates the enactment of modern environmental regulations, and Pete Lien & Sons acquired the quarry in 1944. Limestone from the quarry was used for dimensional stone, rip-rap and myriad other lime-based products.
Unlike modern, regulated mining operations that reclaim some areas while they mine others, Beck said, historical operators at the Pete Lien & Sons quarry in Rapid City hauled potential fill material off-site and did not reclaim previously mined areas. To fill the old pits and other areas of the quarry before they can be graded and seeded, Beck said, the company has had to collect and use concrete rubble from construction sites and dust from the company’s lime-processing plant, which has made for a slow process.
Additionally, the company still has offices, support buildings, crushing operations, a lime-processing plant, a ready-mix concrete plant and other infrastructure located within the quarry boundaries. The company brings material there to process from its nearby Black Hawk quarry, which is on the other side of Sturgis Road and a little to the north.
The company plans to use the infrastructure at the Rapid City quarry for another 50 years. Company officials have had discussions with the DENR about transferring that infrastructure from the quarry permit to a separate mine license, so that the actively used part of the quarry could remain in place while the rest of the quarry is reclaimed. That was discussed by the Board of Minerals and Environment five years ago when the 2014 reclamation extension was granted and was discussed again by the board last month, but the transfer has not yet occurred.
Beck said the company is committed to reclamation work and has won awards for it, including the 2015 National Stone Sand and Gravel Environmental Excellence Award for reclamation at the Black Hawk quarry.
Hagg, the chairman of the Board of Minerals and Environment, said the company’s positive track record and the DENR staff’s positive opinion of the company's efforts have been factors in granting the reclamation deadline extensions.
“If the staff was telling us they’re not cooperating or not doing the reclamation or not taking it seriously, then I think you would see a lot more aggressive action by the board,” Hagg said.