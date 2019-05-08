Water washed over a 20-yard stretch of bike path along Rapid Creek on Wednesday, bringing the total number of closures along the trail to three.
The City Parks Department has barricaded each end of flooded concrete section, which is located west of the 4-H Building near the Central States Fairgrounds, and is cautioning against biking, running or walking through it.
Bike crossings at the Canyon Lake Road and Mount Rushmore Road bridges remain closed following flooding that occurred mid-April.
City Spokesperson Darrell Shoemaker said Wednesday that Rapid Creek is running higher due to increased releases from the Pactola Reservoir. Rapid City upped reservoir release flows last Friday from 165 cubic feet per second to 170 at the recommendation of the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation. Shoemaker said he had not received any further updates from Pactola as of Wednesday evening.
Flooding on Wednesday was said by Shoemaker to have resulted from a combination of the high-running water and ground saturation brought on by rain.
"We will continue to monitor the bike path for areas of flooding and advise the public to use caution and not to cross any areas that may be impacted by water," he said.