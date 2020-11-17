Third South Dakota prisoner dies from COVID-19

Three South Dakota prisoner deaths are now tied to COVID-19, according to Tuesday data from the Department of Corrections. All three men were incarcerated at the Mike Durfee State Prison in Yankton, the facility with the largest outbreak.

The first death was announced Nov. 9 and the second death was announced Monday. The DOC and Department of Health have not shared the identities, date of death or other details about the three COVID-19 fatalities. However, they appear to be three men who the DOC said recently died at a Yankton hospital from “natural causes”: John Rose, 73, died Nov. 8; Mark Johnson, 62, died Nov. 4; and Curtis Schnellbach, 60, died Oct. 30. A fourth inmate, Earl Brown, 78, died from natural causes Monday at the Jameson Annex, according to a Tuesday news release from the DOC.