Third South Dakota prisoner dies from COVID-19

Three South Dakota prisoners have died from COVID-19, according to Tuesday data from the Department of Corrections.

All three men were incarcerated at the Mike Durfee State Prison in Yankton, the prison with the largest outbreak.

The first death was announced Nov. 9 and the second death was announced Monday.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The DOC and Department of Health have not shared the identities, date of death or other details about the three COVID-19 fatalities. However they appear to be three men who the DOC said recently died at a Yankton hospital from “natural causes.”

John Rose, 73, died Nov. 8; Mark Johnson, 62, died Nov. 4; and Curtis Schnellbach, 60, died Oct. 30.

There have been 2,078 coronavirus cases among DOC inmates since the pandemic began and 226 are active. There were 3,317 DOC inmates as of Oct. 31, which means that about 63% of prisoners have contracted the virus.

DOC staff have self-reported 154 cases; 21 are active.​​

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 1 Angry 1