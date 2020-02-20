This bill can change lives

A typical middle-school day for my daughter would often consist of getting her locker combination about to the point where she could open her locker and get her books for the next class, only to have some student come along and mess up her combination, forcing her to start over again — often making her late for class.

Some days she would be standing on the playground when another student would come by and hit her in the abdomen. This happened frequently.

Riding home on the bus could be an adventure, too. On one occasion she put her hoodie on her head only to find someone had put broken glass in it which promptly fell all over her head. Other times she was taunted with kids saying ”Your daddy died.” He did die when she was nine years old and we adopted her. I’m sure she didn’t tell us of all the other incidents.

Her story, along with numerous other accounts from other students , prompted me to bring HB1258.

