This bill can change lives

A typical middle-school day for my daughter would often consist of getting her locker combination about to the point where she could open her locker and get her books for the next class, only to have some student come along and mess up her combination, forcing her to start over again — often making her late for class.
Some days she would be standing on the playground when another student would come by and hit her in the abdomen. This happened frequently.
Riding home on the bus could be an adventure, too. On one occasion she put her hoodie on her head only to find someone had put broken glass in it which promptly fell all over her head. Other times she was taunted with kids saying ”Your daddy died.” He did die when she was nine years old and we adopted her. I’m sure she didn’t tell us of all the other incidents.
Her story, along with numerous other accounts from other students , prompted me to bring HB1258.
The latest data from the National Center for Education Statistics on South Dakota schools comes from 2015 and shows 21.6 percent of South Dakota high school students were bullied on school property, while 18.4 percent were victims of cyber bullying. Another 6.8 percent of South Dakota high school students were in a fight on school property in 2015, while 7.3 percent were threatened by, or injured with, a weapon on school property.
In 2018, WalletHub analyzed bullying prevalence and costs to states. South Dakota was ranked as the 15th worst.
Students should not have to wait years or become victims of violent crimes before their parents are allowed to transfer them to safer schools. That is why South Dakota should create a Child Safety Account (CSA) program. CSAs are a type of education savings account (ESA) program for parents who feel, for whatever reason, their child’s school is unsafe. A CSA would empower parents to transfer their children immediately to the safe school of their choice within or beyond their designated public school districts — including public district, and virtual schools — as well as private and parochial schools. CSA funds could also be used to pay for homeschooling expenses.
Students at private schools are less likely than their public school peers to experience problems such as alcohol abuse, bullying, drug use, fighting, gang activity, racial tension, theft, vandalism, or weapons based threats. There is also a strong causal link suggesting private school choice programs such as ESAs improve the mental health of participating students.
The goal of public education in the Mount Rushmore State should be to enable all parents to choose which schools are safest for their children to attend. Public schools should not hold a monopoly on education because they simply cannot serve the individual educational needs of all children. By implementing a universal CSA program, lawmakers could help ensure every child has the opportunity to attend school feeling safe and ready to learn.
HB1258 can change lives! It is up for a hearing in House Education committee this morning at 7:45. If you would like to testify on behalf of this bill, in person or over the phone/skype please contact me at: 605 209-7404 or Phil.jensen@sdlegislature.gov.