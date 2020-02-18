This is a chance to make a difference for in Rapid City's future

It has come to my attention that Paul Dorr, an out-of-state consultant known as the “bond buster,” is working in our community to try to defeat the school bond.
Let me introduce you to Dorr with his own words: “I am dedicating my life to see them [public schools], and to pass the vision on to my children and my children’s children, to see that institution one day be gone.”
I support the bond issue because I, like most of my fellow citizens, want the public schools in our community to thrive, rather than “one day be gone.” For me, Dorr’s mission and his coming to our town are proof the school bond must pass. He understands, as you and I do, that if the bond fails we will have threatened our schools’ effective existence.
There are numerous news articles articulating what his tactics did to communities where they were utilized to push his extreme agenda and hatred for women. Ask yourselves why this carpetbagger is here to destroy the thoughtful plan for our town’s future.
If you really, really believe his statement that public schools are a conspiracy to get our children to “sin sexually as early as they can”—then I suppose you will vote no.
You have free articles remaining.
If you believe, as I do, that a strong public school system requires adequate facilities, replacement of falling down structures, and that they look to the future—then please join me in voting yes.
Public education is the foundation of our democracy, a strong economy, and a healthy environment. Rapid City School District voters, I cannot express strongly enough the importance of this school bond for the future of our community. It is imperative that we provide a quality education in facilities that help our future generations learn and grow to be the leaders of tomorrow.
I share this hope for all students in our school district, including those who attend Rapid City High School. Those students, too, will have an equal or enhanced learning environment in the years to come. The Rapid City High School principal, Shane Heilman, shared the school district’s plan, “to identify and renovate a space into a modern facility that enhances our programming and supports our school's innovative practices: personalized learning, whole-child care, one-on-one mentoring, career-connected learning, and a flexible, no-bell schedule,” in his February 1 Rapid City Journal article.
He went on to share that, “Due to the state of RCAS’s facilities, the transitioning of our school to a new facility is inevitable. If the bond passes, money would be freed up from maintenance costs on crumbling facilities to renovate a new facility for Rapid City High School that will allow our school to continue to flourish. If the bond does not pass, our school would likely need to move sooner, and with less time and capital available to renovate an ideal facility.”
Let me personally guarantee you that this essential, successful program will continue to have an adequate facility. You know me to have sufficient political know-how and creativity to make this happen.
We each have an opportunity to make a difference in Rapid City’s future by voting YES for Rapid City Schools. Please vote on February 25, or better yet, vote now at the Pennington County Auditor’s Office—where you’ll find easy parking and great people.
Stanford Adelstein is a former state senator from Rapid City and Chairman Emeritus of Northwestern Engineering Company.