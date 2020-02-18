This is a chance to make a difference for in Rapid City's future

It has come to my attention that Paul Dorr, an out-of-state consultant known as the “bond buster,” is working in our community to try to defeat the school bond.

Let me introduce you to Dorr with his own words: “I am dedicating my life to see them [public schools], and to pass the vision on to my children and my children’s children, to see that institution one day be gone.”

I support the bond issue because I, like most of my fellow citizens, want the public schools in our community to thrive, rather than “one day be gone.” For me, Dorr’s mission and his coming to our town are proof the school bond must pass. He understands, as you and I do, that if the bond fails we will have threatened our schools’ effective existence.

There are numerous news articles articulating what his tactics did to communities where they were utilized to push his extreme agenda and hatred for women. Ask yourselves why this carpetbagger is here to destroy the thoughtful plan for our town’s future.

If you really, really believe his statement that public schools are a conspiracy to get our children to “sin sexually as early as they can”—then I suppose you will vote no.

