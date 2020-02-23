This is the right plan for our schools

As the Co-Chairs of the Vote YES for RC Schools campaign, we would like to thank you, the voters of Rapid City Area Schools, for taking the time to listen, research the facts, and be involved with this effort to support our schools. It is hard to believe we are down to the final few days of this campaign.
Hundreds of volunteer hours have been invested in our campaign having conversations with voters, putting up yard signs, speaking at events, knocking doors and more. This is a grassroots movement to support our schools, and we have been honored to be part of it.
For the past two years, our school leaders have engaged school families, grandparents, business and community leaders, facilities experts, and school staff in an open and transparent process to create and present this bond proposal. Through this process, the Board of Education and school leadership have continuously exhibited leadership and integrity in the manner they presented the plan and bond to our community. Thank you for your continued leadership.
We strongly believe that this is the right plan at the right time for our community.
Rapid City has not passed a school bond since the early 1970’s. Our lack of investment has created serious issues with our facilities and educational environment. Some of our schools have significant structural and infrastructure issues. Hundreds of our children are educated in “annexes” which are low-quality modular units parked next to our schools. We have significant unaddressed safety and security issues across our district. We have also not kept up with our facility investments as it relates to modern requirements for STEM and an advanced educational environment.
Now is OUR time to step up and support education – and as a result, our economy and quality of life. Rapid City is seeing many exciting advancements: the pending deployment of the B21, significant investment by our medical community in new facilities and services, the investment in a new arena, the ongoing research initiatives at Sanford Underground Research Facility, the construction of the Ascent Innovation complex downtown, solid growth across our business community, and much more. With all of this activity we need to ensure that we are meeting the following educational goals.
1) All of the children in our community are prepared to participate in the workforce, in our community, and beyond.
2) We provide a safe and secure educational environment for our children.
3) We have capacity in our schools to accommodate our community’s growth.
4) We have a strong educational system required to attract and retain skilled workers to our community.
We adamantly believe that a strong K-12 educational system underpins the future of our children, the future of our economy, and the overall quality of life in our community. This bond will enable necessary improvements to our district’s facilities and will ultimately improve our educational environment and student achievement.
Ask yourself, what will we gain if this passes? We ALL will gain – adequate healthcare, an environment that appropriately values the important work of educators and public education, and a thriving community that someday, our kids will be able to return home to, so they can live, work and raise their families here like we have been blessed to do.
After two years, we are firm in our conclusions: The need is real. The plan is solid. The time is now. Please join us and our thousands of supporters and vote YES for Rapid City Schools on Tuesday, February 25.
Val Simpson and Darren Haar serve as Co-Chairs for the Vote YES for RC Schools campaign committee.