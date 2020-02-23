This is the right plan for our schools

As the Co-Chairs of the Vote YES for RC Schools campaign, we would like to thank you, the voters of Rapid City Area Schools, for taking the time to listen, research the facts, and be involved with this effort to support our schools. It is hard to believe we are down to the final few days of this campaign.

Hundreds of volunteer hours have been invested in our campaign having conversations with voters, putting up yard signs, speaking at events, knocking doors and more. This is a grassroots movement to support our schools, and we have been honored to be part of it.

For the past two years, our school leaders have engaged school families, grandparents, business and community leaders, facilities experts, and school staff in an open and transparent process to create and present this bond proposal. Through this process, the Board of Education and school leadership have continuously exhibited leadership and integrity in the manner they presented the plan and bond to our community. Thank you for your continued leadership.

We strongly believe that this is the right plan at the right time for our community.