Thomas retains RCAS board presidency; Carr, Baker elected vice presidents

Rapid City Area Schools Board of Education elected a new slate of officers during its annual meeting Tuesday with President Kate Thomas retaining her leadership position, but with a new first vice president and second vice president.

Troy Carr was unanimously elected as the school board's first vice president and Deb Baker was elected as second vice president with a vote of 4-3. Board of Education newcomer Jamie Clapham gained nomination for second vice president, but lost the election to Baker 3-4. The three who voted against Baker and in favor of Clapham were Michael Birkeland, Clapham and Clay Colombe.

In the race for school board president, Thomas received 5-2 approval from the board — Birkeland and Clapham voted against Thomas' nomination. Colombe was nominated for president, but declined stating his outside obligations would prevent him from being as involved as needed for the presidency.

The new organization of the RCAS Board of Education came after the previous board members finished up other business Tuesday. Birkeland, Carr and Clapham took the oath of office following the conclusion of old business.

Birkeland defeated incumbent Gabe Doney in the June 7 election for the Area 3 race. Doney was also the previous school board's first vice president. Carr was unopposed in Area 2 and Clapham defeated Janyce Hockenbary for the Area 6 seat. Clapham replaces Amy Policky, who decided not to run for reelection.

After taking care of standard business for the annual school board meeting, Carr voiced his enthusiasm for the work the Board of Education will do for the upcoming year.

"I am excited about the new board and the future that we have. I just wanted to make a public statement that talking to each member of the board — there is cohesion in our caring for the district, our desire to work together, our desire to move forward," he said.

Carr's comments come after a tumultuous period for Rapid City Area Schools. Disagreements over COVID-19 mitigation policies, the possible destruction of books that were deemed inappropriate for students, the resignations of Superintendent Lori Simon and more than 400 RCAS staff, and controversial school curriculum studies and policies all added to the sometimes heated moments for the Board of Education.

Prior to stepping down, Policky also had words of encouragement for the former board and the new board. She said good leadership comes from taking a "high mountain perspective" and staying away from "myopic, or near-sighted perspective."

"It's through our interaction also that high mountain experiences have come from, that we've struggled to learn how to be this school district and to provide services for everybody in our community," Policky said.

Prior to the recess of the previous school board, members voted 6-1 for the final approval of a Board of Education invocation policy. The policy was put forward following a June 6 invocation led by Walter Rasmussen that was viewed as an attack on students in the LGBTQ community and lasted a considerable amount of time.

Colombe was the lone vote against the invocation policy.

The new policy states the invocation cannot last more than one minute. Those hoping to give an invocation at a meeting would need to send a request to the Board of Education clerk and could not include content that would harass, discriminate, contain obscenities, threats or intimidation. It also could not violate board policy. Those that violate board policy would not be eligible to provide invocations at future meetings.

The previous board voted 5-2 for final approval of a classroom displays and decorations policy, similar to that adopted by the Lead-Deadwood School District.

Policky and Colombe voted against final approval.

Classroom displays and decorations will not be allowed to represent any "controversial subject matter or political or religious messages." This could include materials endorsing a candidate, platform, position, political party or slogan; concepts, images, slogans or phrases in the media and associated with controversy or a movement or cause; and concepts, images, slogans or phrases that would be deemed offensive, obscene or inflammatory.

According to the policy, the United States flag nor that of any state in the Union, in an unaltered form, are not considered controversial. Temporary materials displayed for instruction are exempt from the policy as long as the items are part of a lesson and are based on the approved curriculum and content standards, and school and grade level appropriate.

Materials on display on school property can be seen as an endorsement by the district and can be removed by the principal, superintendent or designee if determined to be in violation of the policy.

Policky attempted to have the policy go back to committee to make sure school counselors agreed that not having certain signs or decorations that indicate "safe spaces" for minority and marginalized students would not be detrimental to those students. Policky's motion failed 2-5.