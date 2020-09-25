Thousands attend buffalo roundup at Custer State Park

Kobee Stalder, Custer State Park visitor services program manager, previously told the Journal that the roundup hosts an average of 19,000 to 20,000 spectators.

Hendrix said the bison got off to a slow start this year, but Friday is the warmest it's been on roundup days over the past few years.

“We try to take them slow at the start, but they ran pretty hard and fast at the start, but since they ran so hard and fast at the start, they’re kind of a little tired by the time we get there,” he said.

The south-side viewing crowd could just make out the outline of buffalo and riders along the crest of the hill around 10 a.m. Moments later, two groups of bison and riders emerged from the east and west, meeting in the center.

Hendrix said this has happened the last two years or so, but it varies on every year. He said it just depends on where the buffalo are before the roundup begins.

This is Hendrix’s ninth year riding alongside the buffalo and other riders, but this year he was on the north flank. He said it’s different from other spots because riders are trying to make sure the bison don’t turn for the crowd.