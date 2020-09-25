Thousands attend buffalo roundup at Custer State Park

Phill Randall looks toward the crowd as he leads hundreds of bison and about 60 riders over the hills in Custer State Park.
Even with the United States flag flapping in front of him and a herd of one-ton animals running behind him, Randall hears the applause and cheers from spectators from the north and south viewing areas at the Buffalo Roundup.
“To be part of it...not everybody gets to do this and not every horse person gets to move bison or chase buffalo if you will,” Randall said. “It’s just a very honorable thing to do.”
Randall has led the charge and carried the U.S. flag for the Buffalo Roundup for the past 12 years. He said it’s an incredible honor, but he’s just doing his part.
He said for South Dakota, the roundup is almost like Independence Day, Memorial Day and Labor Day — it’s a day to celebrate patriotism and everything American.
“To me there’s nothing better for me anyway that I can contribute to the country, to the state of South Dakota and to Custer State Park,” he said.
Randall grew up rodeoing and team roping in southern Michigan. He moved out to the Black Hills about 15-16 years ago and never looked back.
Both Randall and resource program manager Mark Hendrix said the north-side crowd looked bigger this year than in previous years.
Kobee Stalder, Custer State Park visitor services program manager, previously told the Journal that the roundup hosts an average of 19,000 to 20,000 spectators.
Hendrix said the bison got off to a slow start this year, but Friday is the warmest it's been on roundup days over the past few years.
“We try to take them slow at the start, but they ran pretty hard and fast at the start, but since they ran so hard and fast at the start, they’re kind of a little tired by the time we get there,” he said.
The south-side viewing crowd could just make out the outline of buffalo and riders along the crest of the hill around 10 a.m. Moments later, two groups of bison and riders emerged from the east and west, meeting in the center.
Hendrix said this has happened the last two years or so, but it varies on every year. He said it just depends on where the buffalo are before the roundup begins.
This is Hendrix’s ninth year riding alongside the buffalo and other riders, but this year he was on the north flank. He said it’s different from other spots because riders are trying to make sure the bison don’t turn for the crowd.
“It’s a little faster riding than you ever do in the front, but it was a lot of fun,” he said.
Gov. Kristi Noem rode alongside the buffalo once again.
