Although it was a chilly and rainy Friday morning at Custer State Park, it didn’t stop an estimated 25,000 people from witnessing the thundering magic of 1,400 bison descending from the Black Hills during the 54th annual Governor’s Buffalo Roundup.
Lines of vehicles filled the Wilderness Loop for the annual tradition, where Custer State Park’s herd was gathered and then sent through the corrals for a head count, health check and separation of bison that will be kept within the park from those who will be sent to auction in November.
Mark Hendrix, Custer State Park resource manager, said the roundup went extremely well.
“When we started up this morning, the bison were scattered almost three-quarters of the way out there across from the north to the south, so we just had to get the different groups together,” Hendrix said. “There were six to eight different groups and most of them went up on top of Hay Flats and then came down. That’s why there was such a big group that came down.”
Kaylene Smith and her husband were visiting from Celina, Texas, primarily to watch their son play football Saturday at South Dakota School of Mines. However, Smith said they had to come out to the roundup to see the spectacular event themselves.
“I’m really excited. I’m ready to do it. I want to sign up to ride my horse in it,” Smith said. “I’ve never done a buffalo roundup before. I have done some cattle drives in Colorado, but I’ve never done anything like this.”
Gov. Kristi Noem rode with the roundup team for at least the sixth time, she said. The governor said this is an experience she always looks forward to even though her and her horse were charged at by a rogue bison on Friday.
You have run out of free stories. To continue reading, take advantage of our LOWEST offer yet!
“It was fantastic. Everyone should come do this,” Noem said. “It was perfectly executed. It was a nice cool day. The buffalo were a little rowdy at times, but they are now in the corrals and that’s all that matters.”
Hendrix said of the 1,460 bison in the Custer State Park herd, 470 will be sent to auction Nov. 6. He said staff attempts to keep the herd at an average of 1,000 animals to maintain the ecological balance in the 71,000-acre park.
Noem said she was impressed with the park rangers and enjoyed spending the extra time Friday with them and the 150 bison wranglers, who won their spots on the round-up team via lottery.
“For me, they do this and they are professionals. Just seeing how seriously they take their jobs and taking care of our wildlife and herd — they are passionate about it,” Noem said.
Smith said one of the best traditions she was able to experience as a first-time roundup attendee was the presentation on horseback of the American flag surrounded by riders with the South Dakota state flag and the POW-MIA flag.
“Seeing the American flag being carried on horseback, I loved that,” Smith said. “It was a thrill. I also enjoyed watching (the bison) run down the hill at the very beginning and seeing them catch up with the few buffalo who were already down the hill. It was magical. Everyone should experience this."
54th Annual Buffalo Roundup at Custer State Park
54th Annual Buffalo Roundup at Custer State Park
54th Annual Buffalo Roundup at Custer State Park
54th Annual Buffalo Roundup at Custer State Park
54th Annual Buffalo Roundup at Custer State Park
54th Annual Buffalo Roundup at Custer State Park
54th Annual Buffalo Roundup at Custer State Park
54th Annual Buffalo Roundup at Custer State Park
54th Annual Buffalo Roundup at Custer State Park
54th Annual Buffalo Roundup at Custer State Park
54th Annual Buffalo Roundup at Custer State Park
54th Annual Buffalo Roundup at Custer State Park
54th Annual Buffalo Roundup at Custer State Park
54th Annual Buffalo Roundup at Custer State Park
54th Annual Buffalo Roundup at Custer State Park
54th Annual Buffalo Roundup at Custer State Park
54th Annual Buffalo Roundup at Custer State Park
54th Annual Buffalo Roundup at Custer State Park
54th Annual Buffalo Roundup at Custer State Park
54th Annual Buffalo Roundup at Custer State Park
54th Annual Buffalo Roundup at Custer State Park
54th Annual Buffalo Roundup at Custer State Park
54th Annual Buffalo Roundup at Custer State Park
54th Annual Buffalo Roundup at Custer State Park
54th Annual Buffalo Roundup at Custer State Park
54th Annual Buffalo Roundup at Custer State Park
54th Annual Buffalo Roundup at Custer State Park
54th Annual Buffalo Roundup at Custer State Park
54th Annual Buffalo Roundup at Custer State Park
54th Annual Buffalo Roundup at Custer State Park
54th Annual Buffalo Roundup at Custer State Park
54th Annual Buffalo Roundup at Custer State Park
54th Annual Buffalo Roundup at Custer State Park
54th Annual Buffalo Roundup at Custer State Park
54th Annual Buffalo Roundup at Custer State Park
54th Annual Buffalo Roundup at Custer State Park
54th Annual Buffalo Roundup at Custer State Park
54th Annual Buffalo Roundup at Custer State Park
54th Annual Buffalo Roundup at Custer State Park
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.