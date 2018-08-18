Park visitation dips by 1.7 percent

Following a December wildfire, visitation from January to July at Custer State Park was down 1.7 percent this year compared to the same seven months last year.

There were 1,157,204 visitors to the park from January to July of 2017, compared to 1,137,218 visitors from January to July of 2018. That’s a decline of 19,986 visitors.

The state Department of Game, Fish and Parks said it does not blame the downturn on December's Legion Lake Fire, because no campgrounds, day-use areas or resorts were damaged.

"We attribute the slight decrease in visitation to the cool, wet spring and summer as the area has received record-breaking rainfall," said a portion of a written statement from the department.