Three arrested as officers serve search warrant in gun thefts

The Rapid City Police Special Response Team was called to the 200 block of Madison Street to serve a warrant related to the recent theft of guns from a Rapid City pawn shop.

Assistant Police Chief Don Hedrick said due to the weapons involved, officers that have special equipment were called in. Just before 2 p.m., the police received a tip that the stolen weapons may be in the residence where a warrant was going to be served.

Three people were arrested for possession of stolen property early in the investigation. Alloicious Brave Hawk, 18, of Rapid City, Bison Bull Spotted Horse, 19, of Rapid City, and Blake Two Eagle, 20, of Rapid City, are being detained while the officers complete the service of the search warrant.

Eleven firearms were stolen from the same Rapid City pawn shop in two days.

The Rapid City Police Department learned of the first burglary at Pawn With Us at East North Street when an alarm went off at 4:45 a.m. Sunday, according to a news release.