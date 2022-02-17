 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Three arrested for numerous charges after standoff near New Underwood

Three people have been arrested and face charges related to overnight thefts and pursuits in Pennington County.

They were suspected of being involved with alcohol thefts around 10 p.m. Wednesday before leading Rapid City police on a pursuit that was terminated.

A report of erratic driving was reported later on Interstate 90 near New Underwood. A Pennington County Sheriff’s Office Deputy engaged in a pursuit. The vehicle went off road and was surrounded by officers for several hours.

After deploying a drone and less lethal force, the situation was resolved about 3:30 a.m. Thursday. The three were arrested with a large number of suspected stolen items, including firearms.

Anthony Ray Lawrence, 28, Rapid City, was arrested for DUI 1st Offense, Possession of Controlled Substance, Possession of a Firearm by former Violent Offender, Possession of a Stolen Vehicle, Leaving the scene of an Accident, No Driver’s License and various traffic offenses. Lawrence also was arrested for a warrant for Possession of a Controlled Substance, Obstructing Law Enforcement and Eluding Law Enforcement.

Kayla Jean Mesteth, 28, of Rapid City, was arrested for Possession of a Controlled Substance, Intentional Damage to Property, and two felony warrants for Possession of a Controlled Substance.

Ryan Ray ShotwithArrow, 27 of Rapid City, was arrested for a warrant from Minnehaha County for Burglary, Aggravated Assault, Simple Assault (3 counts) and a second warrant for Simple Assault (3 counts).

The Rapid City and Box Elder Police Departments assisted with the stand-off. The investigation continues and additional charges are expected. The public is asked to report any stolen property to Pennington County Sheriff’s Office at (605) 394-6115.

