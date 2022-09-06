Three arrested in connection with Box Elder burglary

Three Rapid City individuals were arrested Monday night in connection with a Box Elder burglary.

According to a Rapid City Police Department news release, police arrested 49-year-old Joey Comes, 40-year-old Esmerelda Stands and 38-year-old Joshua Vlcek.

Rapid City police were dispatched around 7:25 p.m. Monday to 2810 West Main Street for a report of a suspicious vehicle. It was reported the SUV and attached flatbed trailer were seen associated with a prior storage unit burglary being investigated in Box Elder.

An officer advised they had seen the vehicle and trailer parked outside of a residence in the 2800 block of Sheridan Heights Drive. Officers observed the residents until a search warrant was obtained for the residence and vehicle.

According to the release, three individuals were located during the execution of the search warrant. Numerous items of stolen property were found inside the residence and in the vehicle/trailer. A number of drug items were also located.

RCPD spokesperson Brendyn Medina said the Box Elder burglary case is from Sept. 4. He also said the department was able to link the stolen property, which includes hundreds of recovered items, to at least six open cases, including the one that originated in Box Elder.

Vlcek was placed under arrest for receiving stolen property, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, a Dept. of Correction warrant and a Pennington County warrant. Stands was placed under arrest for receiving stolen property, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Comes was placed under arrested for receiving stolen property.

Each were transported to the Pennington County Jail. The investigation is ongoing.

According to court records, Vlcek has one pending criminal case against him originally filed April 20, 2022. He is charged with possession of a controlled substance in schedules one or two and habitual defender with one or two prior felonies. A warrant was issued July 20. A status hearing is scheduled for Sept. 12.