Three Black Hills organizations garner humanities grants

Readings of "The Whale" and "Sweat" will take place at 7:30 p.m. in the Studio Theater at the Performing Arts Center of Rapid City. For more information about the series and other Black Hills Community Theatre productions, go to bhct.org.

Deadwood History Inc.

Deadwood History Inc. in Deadwood was awarded $4,253 for “Historic Adams House Tour Script,” which will fund the creation of a new tour script. The current script is 20 years old, and since its publication more information about the house, the contents, and the residents has been discovered. In addition, a public program will be offered at a future date to describe the script-writing process and let visitors know what they can expect when they tour the house with the new script. For more information about Deadwood History, go to deadwoodhistory.com/

Rapid City Public Schools Foundation

Rapid City Public Schools Foundation was awarded $3,900 for “Indigenous Poetry Workshops — April Poetry Month.” The Department of Diversity, Equity, and Outreach for Indian Education at Rapid City Area Schools will use the funding to bring a series of indigenous poets to the Rapid City Area School district in April, which is National Poetry Month. Poets will host writing workshops and a reading event at Rapid Central High School for indigenous writers who attend various workshops in the schools. All parents and students will be invited to the event. For more information about Rapid City Public Schools Foundation, go to rcpsfoundation.org/.

