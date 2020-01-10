Three Black Hills organizations garner humanities grants

Three Black Hills area organizations were recently awarded grants from the South Dakota Humanities Council for humanities-based research and discussion programs.
Black Hills Community Theatre
Black Hills Community Theatre in Rapid City received $3,200 for its 2020 Play Reading & Discussion Series. This series consists of three separate evenings of play readings, followed by discussions led by scholars who will conduct interactive conversations on issues such as family relationships, sexuality, work, community, grief and violence. The 2020 series starts Friday with "Stop Kiss," read by a cast of seven performers. "Stop Kiss" will be read at 7:30 p.m. in the Studio Theater at the Performing Arts Center of Rapid City. Admission is pay what you will at the door.
"Stop Kiss" examines the harsh realities of romance. After Callie meets Sara, the two unexpectedly fall in love. Their first kiss provokes a violent attack that transforms their lives in a way they could never anticipate. "Stop Kiss" is described as "a poignant and funny play about the ways, both sudden and slow, that lives can change irrevocably."
The other plays in the Reading & Discussion Series are "The Whale" on Feb. 21, and "Sweat" on May 22. "The Whale" is the story of Charlie, a 600-pound recluse trying reconnect with his long-estranged daughter. "Sweat" is a Pulitzer Prize-winning tale about a group of friends pitted against each other by layoffs and picket lines at the factory where they work.
Readings of "The Whale" and "Sweat" will take place at 7:30 p.m. in the Studio Theater at the Performing Arts Center of Rapid City. For more information about the series and other Black Hills Community Theatre productions, go to bhct.org.
Deadwood History Inc.
Deadwood History Inc. in Deadwood was awarded $4,253 for “Historic Adams House Tour Script,” which will fund the creation of a new tour script. The current script is 20 years old, and since its publication more information about the house, the contents, and the residents has been discovered. In addition, a public program will be offered at a future date to describe the script-writing process and let visitors know what they can expect when they tour the house with the new script. For more information about Deadwood History, go to deadwoodhistory.com/
Rapid City Public Schools Foundation
Rapid City Public Schools Foundation was awarded $3,900 for “Indigenous Poetry Workshops — April Poetry Month.” The Department of Diversity, Equity, and Outreach for Indian Education at Rapid City Area Schools will use the funding to bring a series of indigenous poets to the Rapid City Area School district in April, which is National Poetry Month. Poets will host writing workshops and a reading event at Rapid Central High School for indigenous writers who attend various workshops in the schools. All parents and students will be invited to the event. For more information about Rapid City Public Schools Foundation, go to rcpsfoundation.org/.