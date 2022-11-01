Three candidates look to claim two District 29 House seats

As Election Day approaches, the Journal is interviewing candidates for office in the Rapid City region. The Journal selected races in which there are competitive candidates.

Election Day is Nov. 8. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Additionally, in-person absentee voting is available at county auditor offices.

District 29 makes up much of Meade County and stems into Butte and Pennington counties. The current representatives are incumbent Kirk Chaffee, R-Whitewood, who serves as the majority whip, and Dean Wink, R-Howes. Wink is not running for reelection, but is running for state Senate in District 29. State Sen. Gary Cammack, R-Union Center, is running for one of the seats, and Sean Natchke is running as a Libertarian.

House District 29 — Two seats

Gary Cammack

Cammack grew up 12 miles north of Union Center in Stoneville. He said he and his wife moved to Union Center with their general store, which is where their business and ranch are now.

He said he decided to run in the House after finishing his term limit in the Senate because he believes his experience in business, agriculture and life in general gives him a good background to make decisions for the state.

"We've got a lot of issues coming up this year, and it's going to be important that we have some people that have some ag background, some business background and general experience in the legislature," he said.

Cammack said he's always been quick to advocate for the industries that have a big impact on the state, which includes the number one industry of agriculture. He said he's previously worked on establishing the diagnostic lab at South Dakota State University, which allows ag producers with animals to test for disease.

He said he was always part of the push to offer a precision agriculture degree, and to change insurance laws to allow ag producers to be able to access a special kind of health program. Cammack said it cut the cost of agriculture producers by up to 25%.

Cammack said supporting tourism and growth in general is also important in South Dakota.

If elected, Cammack said he hopes to bring forward bills on property tax, one in particular that would give the first $100,000 in taxes an exemption on residential properties. He said it has the potential to end up with additional help from the state's general fund to pick up some of the cuts to help with education.

He said regardless of where he or anyone else stands on the issue, he's going to take a look at the sales tax on groceries.

"It's going to be a considerable debate over that because it creates a big cut in state revenues," Cammack said. "We've got to deal with the different issues that come up when it comes to that. Making sure that we don't have some of the medium and smaller towns that really rely on the sales tax."

He said sometimes the major contributor to sales tax in a small town is the grocery store, so there's a lot to be considered and discussed.

Kirk Chaffee

Chaffee grew up in Meade County. He said his grandparents homesteaded in the area and he has been a lifelong resident. He graduated from Sturgis and spent his time working on the family ranch.

Chaffee also took on jobs in Sturgis, including some Sturgis Motorcycle Rally-related businesses, and later served as director of Equalization in Meade County. He said his Meade County career lasted about 32 years.

"When I did retire, I was looking to put all that behind me," he said. "It just kind of turned out to be perfect timing, so to speak."

Chaffee replaced now Lt. Gov. Larry Rhoden in 2018 on the ballot.

He said most of the bills he has worked on in the legislature have been on the taxation side. Chaffee said those bills were intended to help the taxpayer understand their tax bill and be able to get the adjustments necessary, particularly on ag land.

Others include constituent bills, which Chaffee said are fun for him because he gets to work outside his typical study area of local government. The bills included dealing with anti-discrimination concerning organ transplants.

Chaffee said he would like to work on the housing concerns in the Black Hills and the increasing market as people continue to move to the area. He said the main concerns he's received are primarily from the elderly that have owned and lived in their homes for years.

"We're just trying to help protect them, and all South Dakotans, from that escalating property tax bill due to the large market demand from people seeking to move to South Dakota," he said.

Sean Natchke

Natchke grew up in Sturgis. He said he has lived there the majority of his life, but did spend a couple years in Las Vegas and in Europe, but Sturgis has always been home.

He said he tried running for Sturgis city council this past year and learned a lot. He said he wanted to enhance and continue his career into politics.

"I feel that there's a need for people that are not career politicians, or just your average Joe that needs to get in and make the voice of the average person heard," Natchke said.

He said his biggest qualifying quality is that he has a very articulate experience in life because of how much he has traveled and seen in the world.

"That opens up doors that the average person does not get to see," he said. "I've been everywhere from third-world countries that barely have electricity to coming back here and spending time on the ranch."

He said he has a good eye for detail and a desire to help people. Natchke said that desire to help people and not thinking of this as a next step in his career keeps him from being complacent.

"Some people might do this just for the paycheck, some people might do this for the notoriety. I'm doing this because I want to listen to the people," Natchke said. "And I think there's a very large deficit of what the people want and what's actually happening in the different levels of politics, from the local level on up to the national level."

Natchke said if he's elected, he hopes to work on what the people want. He said many people are concerned about the economy, particularly property taxes. He said he would like to push for no tax on overtime.

He said he would like to also focus on the decriminalization of marijuana.