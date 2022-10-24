Three candidates on ballot for House District 33

As Election Day approaches, the Journal is interviewing candidates for office in the Rapid City region. The Journal selected races where there are competitive candidates.

In instances where the Journal was unable to contact or interview a candidate, information was obtained via campaign websites or previously published stories during the June 2022 primary election.

Election Day is Nov. 8. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Additionally, in-person absentee voting is available at county auditor offices.

District 33 House — Two seats

Phil Jensen

Phil Jensen, a Rapid City Republican, is a candidate for state House District 33, which includes portions of Pennington and Meade counties, mostly west and southwest of Rapid City.

Jensen is a current member of the South Dakota House of Representatives and serves on the House Education and Health and Human Services committees.

He has a long political career. Jensen was first elected to the state House in 2008 and served in that chamber before switching to the state Senate following the 2012 election. He switched again from the state Senate and was elected to the state House in 2020.

Jensen and his wife, Janet, have been small-business owners for 33 years and also own some rental property. Jensen has lived in South Dakota since 2003.

One of Jensen’s priorities in the Legislature will be addressing corruption in state government, he said in an interview with the Rapid City Journal. He is also concerned about election integrity and hopes to introduce bills to address those issues.

“Transparency in government is a big one for me because we see less and less and less of it,” Jensen said. “The legislative branch is giving away, year after year, more of its own authority to the executive branch and that is not a good thing.”

Another of Jensen’s priorities is limiting access to abortions. He said he would introduce a bill to prohibit companies from doing business in South Dakota if those companies pay for the costs for their employees to get abortions, specifically if an employee travels out of state to get an abortion.

Jensen and his wife have two children and two grandchildren.

Curt Massie

Curt Massie, a Rapid City Republican, is a candidate for state House District 33, which includes portions of Pennington and Meade counties, mostly west and southwest of Rapid City.

"I'm a big supporter of our education system. I believe a community needs good schools and a good education system," Massie said during a meet-and-greet with voters this spring. “I believe businesses are the economic foundation of our community and our state. When we have a healthy business climate, we're going to have a healthy state. We're going to have healthy communities. So I want to go to Pierre because growth is coming."

A South Dakota native, Massie grew up on a farm and ranch near Belle Fourche. He said he understands the agricultural community and economy.

“We need to ensure that property taxes on ag land are reasonable and in line with the use of the land to ensure that our South Dakota farms and ranches stay profitable so they can stay in business to continue to produce the food for our tables,” Massie said on his website, curtmassie.com. “I am a big believer in the importance of re-implementing Mandatory Country of Origin Labeling (MCOOL) Laws for beef. American consumers have the right to know what country the beef they are buying is from.”

Massie has lived in District 33 for 22 years. He worked for the South Dakota Department of Revenue as a tax auditor, a career that gives him an unparalleled amount of expertise and experience in South Dakota tax law that only a few in this state have, Massie said on his website. He now owns a private business tax consulting company.

Massie said he decided to run to improve education in the state, contribute to a better climate for business growth, and to fix the tax structure.

“Working for the state for over 24 years gives me an incredible amount of knowledge and understanding of what works in state government, and more importantly what doesn’t work in state government, and how to fix it that no other candidate has,” Massie said on his website.

Massie and his wife, Jodi, have two children.

Vince Vidal

Vince Vidal, a Rapid City Democrat, is a candidate for state House District 33, which includes portions of Pennington and Meade counties, mostly west and southwest of Rapid City.

“I believe the current legislature in Pierre does not accurately represent South Dakotans. I will be a kind, moderate voice within the State House,” Vidal said on his candidate website, votevincevidal.com.

Vidal serves on the Rapid City Planning Commission and has lived in Rapid City since 1995. According to his campaign announcement, Vidal said he promises to bring strong leadership, integrity and his decades-long background in management, finance and marketing, if elected as a state representative.

“I will work for you, listen to you and bring your ideas to Pierre," Vidal said. "I believe in putting people first and it’s time to get back to fair and proper representation in South Dakota, with a focus on the issues: education, health care, infrastructure, a living wage. Your voice and your vote matters."

Key issues Vidal highlights on his website include increasing quality jobs in the state. He wants to bring in higher wages and more opportunities for all.

Vidal also said he will work toward Medicaid expansion and providing health care access to low-income residents, noting that South Dakota is one of only 12 states that has refused federal funds to accomplish those goals. On the issue of legalizing marijuana, he said he will work tirelessly to be sure the will of South Dakotans is upheld. In 2020, voters approved legalizing both recreational and medical marijuana.

His focus on education will be to ensuring educators get the respect they deserve and the chance to focus on teaching.

“Truth in education matters to make sure our children are prepared to usher in a future that works for all South Dakotans,” Vidal said on his website.

Vidal served in the United States Navy for 20 years and after retiring from military service, he moved to the Black Hills. In recent years, he’s worked on the Ellsworth Air Force Base finance team, where Vidal also serves as vice president of the local union, according to his website.

Vidal and his wife, Peggy, have four children and five grandchildren.