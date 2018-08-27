Law enforcement officers have collected 22 of the 24 stolen firearms from The Rooster sporting goods store last week and apprehended three suspects following two special response team arrests, according to a spokesperson with the Rapid City Police Department.
Charges in the Seventh Judicial Circuit have also been filed against a Rapid City man that the police are terming the "individual responsible" for the burglary and his driver. Mathew Kiefer, 30, made his initial appearance Monday in the Pennington County Courthouse and face multiple counts of grand theft by receiving stolen property and possession of a firearm with an altered serial number. Police spokesperson Brendyn Medina also reports Kiefer will be charged with 24 counts of stolen property and 2nd degree burglary.
Zephaniah Thompson, 28, is being charged with 4 counts of possession of a firearm with an altered serial number and 4 counts of grand theft by receiving stolen property.
Both men were arrested on Thur., Aug. 23 outside a home on the 100 block of E. Signal Drive that had been under police surveillance, for suspicion of housing those responsible for the burglary of The Rooster.
Police said the men were believed to be trying to sell the cache of stolen weapons.
On Sunday, the Pennington County Sheriff's Office apprehended another man suspected of involvement in The Rooster burglary, Rapid City man, Travis Jones, 31, in a trailer on the 6000 block of Green Valley Drive in Rapid Valley.
The Rapid City/Pennington County Special Response Team entered the trailer in Rapid Valley to apprehend Jones on bond revocation and drug charges.
"The deputies were able to stop a vehicle that ultimately had some stuff in it that led us to the concern that there was maybe more property here at this residence as well as a person at this residence who we were looking for regarding potential property taken out of the Rooster burglary," said Tony Harrison, deputy commander with the special response team.
On Wednesday, burglars broke into The Rooster on West Main Street and stole the handguns, according to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
It was the second burglary of firearms from the store in three years. Store owner Mike Cummings said he now plans to sell his remaining stock of guns and then operate exclusively as a fishing store.
The firearms charges are a Class 6 felony and each carry up to 2 years in prison or a fine of $4,000.