Three Cobblers to compete in college

Isaak Williams, basketball at Minnesota West

On why he chose Minnesota West: "It was pretty much one of my options that I narrowed it down to. Plus, my older brother Elijah went to that school and he just graduated, so I am hoping to continue my basketball career."

Williams competed in basketball at Central for four years, as well as in track for two years and football one year.

On competing on the collegiate level: "It's obviously going to be more competition. There are a lot of athletes from across the country who have financial problems and are there, they could be D-I athletes. I think I am going to have to work really hard this summer to be able to compete."

Degree of Study — Williams plans to major in Liberal Arts

Katie Paris, Bowling at Martin Methodist (Pulaski, Tenn.)

A three-time all-state softball player for the Cobblers, Paris chose bowling over softball for college.