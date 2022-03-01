Three council members plan to run for re-election this year

Five Rapid City Council seats are up for election in June and three council members said they're seeking re-election.

Lance Lehmann, Greg Strommen and Bill Evans said they are running for another term.

Darla Drew recently filed to run as a Democrat for a District 34 House seat. She announced Jan. 20 on Facebook that she would not seek council re-election to represent Ward 5 on the City Council. She said last week that she was still considering running for the House seat.

Ron Weifenbach, who represents Ward 1, said he "has it in my heart to serve the citizens of Rapid City in some capacity," but did not comment further on his future plans.

Evans said he's been on the fence about running for re-election in Ward 2 due to frustration with the lack of progress the council has made. He said, however, that communication seems better recently between council members and city staff and that has encouraged him to run again.

Evans was first elected in 2019. He said he would like to continue working on communication between the council members, and between the council and city staff, if elected. He said there needs to be improvement in discussions from the early stages of an idea through the meeting where a decision is made.

"These things happen a lot, and we don't seem to have any way of stopping them mid-stream when we're going down the wrong path," he said. "I'm thinking maybe if we change our m-o, the way we act, the way we interact and get a dialogue going, we can get more done and we're happier in the long run."

Evans said he'd like to focus on future infrastructure and getting plans in places for 10, 15 and 100 years down the line. He said he would also like to accomplish more solutions and fixes for projects sooner like opening Homestead Street between Timmons Boulevard and Degeest Drive.

The $2.8 million extension project broke ground in October.

Strommen, who serves Ward 3, said there's still work to be done.

"I think that I've gained some good experience," he said. "There's a learning curve involved, and I'm in a position to be an effective voice for the city."

He said there are many projects he'd like to work on, but the continued infrastructure build up because of the anticipated population increase is his biggest priority.

"That means we have to make sure our streets, water, sewer and landfill are ready for the influx of people in the next decade or two," he said.

Strommen said the city has to be prepared for the anticipated growth. He has lived in Rapid City since 1985 and was first elected to the council in 2019.

Lehmann, current council president, said he would like to serve one more term representing Ward 4 in north Rapid City. He said his biggest priority is trying to get the crime rate down.

"We really need to do everything possible to try and get those numbers under control," he said.

He also said infrastructure is still at the top of his list and is working on getting a couple of special committees together to discuss residential infrastructure projects.

After his election in 2019, Lehmann said his number one project he could hang his hat on was establishing the Youth City Council. He said there's not much he agrees with them on politically, but looks forward to watching them grow. He also said he's proud of his involvement and assistance in creating Journey On, a street outreach team that helps those who are homeless and handles some calls for law enforcement.

Petitions are available for city council seats at the city Finance Office and those interested in running for office can begin circulating them March 1. Petitions must have at least 50 valid signatures of registered voters in the candidate's ward. The deadline to file the petition is 5 p.m. March 29 with the election June 7. Early voting begins May 23 and ends at 5 p.m. June 6. There will not be a runoff election. The candidate with the most votes will be declared the winner.

Candidates must file a statement of financial interest 15 days after their nominating petition and a statement of organization for a campaign committee no later than 15 days after becoming a candidate.

Candidates elected June 7 will take office at the July 5 city council meeting.

Contact Siandhara Bonnet at siandhara.bonnet@rapidcityjournal.com

