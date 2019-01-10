Three women were crowned with new titles at a pageant put on last weekend by the Miss Rapid City Organization.
Jackie Bossman, 23, was crowned Miss Rapid City 2019. She attends Creighton University School of Law. She also won the interview award.
Ria Gualano, 17, was crowned Miss Central States Fair. She attends Johns Hopkins University. She also won the talent award at the pageant.
Danielle Nowell, 14, of Hitchcock-Tulare, won Miss Once Upon a Festival’s Outstanding Teen.
The women will advance to the Miss South Dakota Pageant and The Miss South Dakota Outstanding Teen Pageant in Brookings in May. As well as securing a spot to compete at the state level, all three women won scholarship funds.