Three deaths, 249 new cases reported Saturday

More results from the Sioux Falls mass testing event came in Saturday and the numbers spiked again as state officials expected. State Epidemiologist Dr. Josh Clayton said Friday that he expected the number of new positive coronavirus cases in the state to remain high over the weekend.
Saturday's report showed he was correct.
South Dakota reported 249 new cases Saturday for a total of 3,393 total positive tests in the state. Three more people died Friday to bring the death toll to 34 since the coronavirus outbreak began.
The number of people who have recovered from COVID-19 illnesses is 2,125 leaving 1,234 active cases in South Dakota.
All three of the deaths reported Saturday were Minnehaha County residents over the age of 70.
As expected, the vast majority of the new positive tests came from Minnehaha County where this week's mass testing event was held. More than 3,600 tests were completed during the week. Just over half of the results from those tests have been reported with 915 tests completed in Minnehaha County Friday. A total of 1,659 tests were completed Friday in South Dakota.
From those tests, 232 positive results were reported in Minnehaha County Saturday. State officials said when someone tests positive, they are asked to self-isolate for at least 10 days.
The other postive tests Saturday included one more in Pennington County, bringing the total in the county to 19 with eight of those still active.
Lincoln County reported six new cases (186 total) and Union County added three more (153 total). Brown County also added three cases for 110 total. Sully and Roberts counties reported two new cases and Stanley County added 1. Seven of the nine positive tests in Stanley County have recovered from the illness.
The number of hospitalized patients was up three to 79 on Saturday. There have been a total of 253 people hospitalized during the outbreak.
South Dakota has more coronavirus cases than 11 other states. With similar numbers in Sunday's report, South Dakota could pass Arkansas. The outbreak in Minnehaha County has had a major effect on South Dakota's numbers. Oregon - passed by South Dakota this week - and Arkansas - with about 300 more active cases than South Dakota - have each tested about three times as many people.
