Three deaths, 249 new cases reported Saturday

More results from the Sioux Falls mass testing event came in Saturday and the numbers spiked again as state officials expected. State Epidemiologist Dr. Josh Clayton said Friday that he expected the number of new positive coronavirus cases in the state to remain high over the weekend.

Saturday's report showed he was correct.

South Dakota reported 249 new cases Saturday for a total of 3,393 total positive tests in the state. Three more people died Friday to bring the death toll to 34 since the coronavirus outbreak began.

The number of people who have recovered from COVID-19 illnesses is 2,125 leaving 1,234 active cases in South Dakota.

All three of the deaths reported Saturday were Minnehaha County residents over the age of 70.

As expected, the vast majority of the new positive tests came from Minnehaha County where this week's mass testing event was held. More than 3,600 tests were completed during the week. Just over half of the results from those tests have been reported with 915 tests completed in Minnehaha County Friday. A total of 1,659 tests were completed Friday in South Dakota.