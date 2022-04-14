Three face federal assault charges following Peltier protest in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. | Three men who were part of a group protesting the continued imprisonment of Leonard Peltier face federal felony assault charges stemming from an altercation that left a Tulsa, Oklahoma, police officer injured.

A federal grand jury named Jacob Richard Nokusece Wind, Sandy Williams and Jason Robert Hopson in a one-count indictment charging them with assault resulting in serious bodily injury in Indian Country.

The charge was filed under seal March 21 and made public April 4 with the arrest of Williams, 41, of Seminole, Oklahoma, according to Tulsa federal court records.

The charge identified the three as American Indians, thus subject to federal prosecution under the U.S. Supreme Court’s McGirt decision. The ruling meant state prosecutors no longer have criminal jurisdiction in much of eastern Oklahoma when cases involve a tribal member.

Wind, 39, of Grove, Oklahoma, and Hopson, 36, no address available, have yet to make a court appearance, according to court records.

Williams was released on an unsecured bond after he made an initial appearance in federal court last week, records show.

The indictment alleges the three men assaulted the Tulsa police officer Feb. 7, resulting in serious bodily injury to the officer.

The arrests came as the three men and other activists protested outside the Page Belcher Federal Building at Fourth Street and Denver Avenue in downtown Tulsa over the continued imprisonment of Peltier.

The protest was part of nationwide demonstrations planned across the country aimed at urging President Joe Biden to grant Peltier clemency.

Sometime during the demonstration a Tulsa police officer was injured after he requested protesters to move a car that was blocking Fourth Street, according to police.

Police said the protesters wrongly claimed they did not have to follow the officer’s instructions, citing the U.S. Supreme Court McGirt ruling on tribal jurisdiction.

“They were incorrect in this assumption and were, in fact, violating city of Tulsa ordinances by parking illegally and interfering with the flow of traffic,” police said.

Police said the officer was surrounded by several protesters; the officer put his hand on a protester twice to “create some distance between (himself) and the group,” and a scuffle ensued.

During the scuffle, the officer ended up on the ground, during which, police said he tore a knee ligament and its meniscus and fractured the top of his tibia.

Police arrested Wind and Williams at the scene and said later that they were looking for a third suspect.

The federal assault charge carries a statutory term upon conviction of up to 10 years in prison.

Meanwhile, within days of the incident, the Muscogee Nation announced it had charged Wind and Williams with felony assault and battery in a protected class (the police officer).

The Muscogee Nation said Friday it will continue to prosecute the two men. Hopson has not been charged in tribal court, according to the Muscogee Nation Office of the Attorney General.

“The Muscogee (Creek) Nation has concurrent jurisdiction with our federal partners,” according to a statement attributed to the nation’s Office of the Attorney General. “As such, our Muscogee (Creek) Nation prosecutors will be moving forward with these cases and intend to prosecute them to the fullest extent of the law.”

The next tribal court date for Wind and Williams, who are free on bond, is Aug. 24.

Peltier, an Anishinaabe and Dakota man who was convicted by a federal jury in 1977 in the shooting deaths of two FBI agents on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation in South Dakota, has been in federal prison since his conviction.

Many people consider Peltier a political prisoner and say he was wrongfully convicted.

Calls for Peltier’s release or the overturning of his conviction have been heard from Peltier’s first appeal in 1978 through President Barack Obama’s denial of his clemency request in 2017, but those calls have increased in urgency since Peltier, now 77, tested positive for COVID-19 on Jan. 28.

