Three indicted for allegedly kidnapping FBI specialist in Red Shirt

A federal grand jury has indicted three people for an alleged May 6 kidnapping of an FBI victim specialist in Red Shirt on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation.

Online court records indicate Juan Francisco Alvarez-Soto, Deyvin Morales and Lourdes Alondra Bonilla were indicted May 19 on charges of kidnapping, carjacking and brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence.

The indictment was unsealed Thursday.

According to the indictment, the trio kidnapped FBI Victim Specialist Curt Lauinger while he was engaged in his official duties in Red Shirt on May 6. The indictment offers no other details on the circumstances except to say a rifle was brandished during the incident.

U.S. Attorney Alison J. Ramsdell said through a spokeswoman that no additional information was available to the public.

Online court records did not list an attorney for Alvarez-Soto, Morarles or Bonilla.

