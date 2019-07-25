Three people have been confirmed as fatalities in Wednesday's plane crash west of Chadron. Names have not yet been released, nor have any details on what may have caused the wreck.
The plane was a privately owned twin-engine Beechcraft 55 registered in Sebastopol, Calif., according to preliminary information from the FAA. The plane crash was reported at 2:28 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Chadron Dispatch Center.
Alyssa Rasmussen, who lives on West Dakota Junction Road, was at home when the plane flew overhead.
"I heard the plane coming over the house and then it kind of sputtered. I thought 'oh my, they must have lost their engine.' I looked out but I couldn't see anything," she said.
Emergency responders also were tasked with responding to a train derailment and an associated fire in the same vicinity a short time after the plane crashed. That emergency call came in at 2:55 p.m.
The derailment affected two engines on the Nebraska Northwestern Railroad train headed west of Dakota Junction. A U.S. Forest Service truck remained on scene there around 4:30 p.m. Chadron Fire Chief Jack Rhembrandt said the fire burned about an acre before it was put out. The derailment started the small fire, and a small amount of diesel fuel also leaked from the train, Rhembrandt said. Railroad employees used hazmat kits to clean up the spill.
In addition to the Chadron Fire Department and the U.S. Forest Service, emergency vehicles and personnel from the Dawes County Sheriff Office, Chadron Police Department, Nebraska State Patrol were all seen in the areas of the incidents Wednesday.
Responders were also called out later Wednesday for a fire sparked by lightning after a storm moved through the area. That call came in around 7:45 p.m., and firemen, along with U.S. Forest Service personnel, were wrapping things up around 9 p.m., Rhembrandt said. The fire impacted a single tree and about a half-acre of grass in the 2006 burn scar three miles south of Chadron. Crews hiked in to the fire and worked it by hand until trucks could get closer.
This is a developing story.