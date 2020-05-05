Three more coronavirus deaths reported, raising state total to 24

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Three people died from COVID-19 illnesses Monday in South Dakota bringing the death toll for the outbreak to 24. All three of the deaths reported Tuesday were from Minnehaha County, which is where 19 of the 24 victims have died. There were 25 more positive tests in Minnehaha County reported on Tuesday.

Pennington County reported two new cases of coronavirus and Meade County reported its second case as the number of positive tests in the state increased by 53 Tuesday with 309 completed tests.

There have been 16 positive tests in Pennington County with five still considered active infections. Meade and Fall River counties each have two reported cases and one active case.

There were six new positive tests in Brown County and three in Todd County, which is where the Rosebud Indian Reservation is located. Davison and Lincoln counties also reported one new case.

There are now 2,721 positive tests in South Dakota with 1,895 reported as having recovered from the effects of the virus. That leaves 802 active cases in the state — down 15 from Monday. There are 75 people currently hospitalized, up six from Monday. The state has reported 220 people hospitalized during the outbreak.

As the Smithfield Food Plant in Sioux Falls continues the process of reopening, 756 or its 853 infected employees have recovered. South Dakota Secretary of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon reported that more than 1,300 tests were completed over the weekend in Sioux Falls in preparation for the reopening of the Smithfield plant. She said those results would be released in the coming days as the tests are finished. She also said the 14 positive tests in Union County are related to a meat-processing plant in Dakota City, Neb., where there was testing at a Tyson plant.