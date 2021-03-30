Three of South Dakota's neighboring states now have medical marijuana programs

“When we talk about an initiated measure that did need some work, there were a lot of things that were in that initiated measure that needed some work,” said Jason Wahl, director of the North Dakota Division of Medical Marijuana. “I don’t believe the people who wrote the measure intended to set up a program that put people in illegal possession when they bought products, but that is in effect what the initiated measure did.”

Wahl said state research indicated that it took from 18 to 24 months in most states to set up medical marijuana programs once legalization took effect. In North Dakota, it took just less than two years from approval to the first legal marijuana sales.

The first of two state-approved cannabis cultivation, processing and packaging plants opened in September 2018, and the first marijuana dispensary opened in March 2019. State law caps the manufacturing plants at two and dispensaries at eight, and both limits have been reached.