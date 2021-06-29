Three people honored for saving lives

Three people were recognized for saving lives in a ceremony at the Pennington County Sheriff's Office Tuesday.

The office awarded three meritorious service medals, which are bestowed on those who take actions that result in the saving of a life without putting themselves in danger.

Deputy Matthew Bowman and civilian Leslie Winkler received the medals for saving the life of Rapid City man Douglas Gillard.

On Feb. 20, 2021, Gillard experienced symptoms of a cardiac event. Authorities were notified and neighbor Winkler was performing CPR on the 63-year-old man when Bowman arrived.

Bowman used an automated external defibrillator (AED) to administer two shocks to the victim and continued CPR until medical personnel arrived.

“I was told by medical staff that if CPR had not been initiated and AED not been applied that the outcome would have been much different,” said Sgt. Jason Mitzel, who nominated Bowman and Winkler for the award.

Gillard said, “I just want to say that I owe these people my life.”