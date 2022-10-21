 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Three people killed in Fall River County crash

  • 0
Crash Logo

Three people died and another person was seriously injured in a one-vehicle fatal crash Thursday morning east of Oelrichs.

Names of the four men involved have not yet been released pending notification of family members.

According to a news release from the South Dakota Department of Public Safety, preliminary crash information indicates that a 2019 Chevy Spark was eastbound on U.S. Highway 18 when the driver lost control. The vehicle rolled several times and came to rest in the west ditch.

Three of the four occupants were pronounced dead at the scene. The other occupant sustained serious non-life threatening injuries and was airlifted to a Rapid City hospital.

The Highway Patrol said none of the occupants were wearing seatbelts.

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for Oct. 18

Your Two Cents for Oct. 18

Thanks to  Rapid City’s community for displaying the pictures of the veterans who gave their time or their lives to save our fine country from…

Your Two Cents for Oct. 15

Your Two Cents for Oct. 15

It will be interesting to see how quickly Gov. Noem will try to overrule the will of the people if the Medicaid expansion measure passes like …

Your Two Cents for Oct. 20

Your Two Cents for Oct. 20

Monae Johnson, Republican candidate for Secretary of State, refuses to acknowledge that Biden was legitimately elected in 2020. Someone with t…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

#EndSars: Nigeria police use tear gas on anniversary of fatal protest

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News