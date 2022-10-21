Three people killed in Fall River County crash

Three people died and another person was seriously injured in a one-vehicle fatal crash Thursday morning east of Oelrichs.

Names of the four men involved have not yet been released pending notification of family members.

According to a news release from the South Dakota Department of Public Safety, preliminary crash information indicates that a 2019 Chevy Spark was eastbound on U.S. Highway 18 when the driver lost control. The vehicle rolled several times and came to rest in the west ditch.

Three of the four occupants were pronounced dead at the scene. The other occupant sustained serious non-life threatening injuries and was airlifted to a Rapid City hospital.

The Highway Patrol said none of the occupants were wearing seatbelts.