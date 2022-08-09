Three rally-related fatalities,16 accidents reported

STURGIS — Four traffic accidents, two involving injuries, brought the total to 16 this year for the Sturgis Police Department and Meade County Sheriff. However, the South Dakota Highway Patrol reports three fatality accidents, so far.

The latest fatality occurred Tuesday morning on State Highway 44 near mile marker 88. Three motorcycles were involved. One person died as a result of the crash. The incident remains under investigation.

At about 2:30 p.m. Sunday, two miles west of Summerset, an eastbound motorcycle traveling on Interstate 90 swerved to miss an eastbound SUV which was ahead of it, according to South Dakota Highway Patrol spokesperson Tony Mangan.

The motorcycle hit the SUV and the driver was thrown from the motorcycle. An eastbound motorcycle hit the first motorcycle laying in the roadway. The 51-year-old male driver was thrown from the motorcycle and was pronounced dead at the scene. He was wearing a helmet, according to a press release.

Another fatality accident occurred at approximately 10:57 a.m. Saturday on South Dakota Highway 34, near mile marker 157. Sturgis police seem to be getting a handle on the issue of illegal parking at the 82nd annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.

Sturgis Police Department numbers compiled as of 6 a.m. Tuesday showed just five citations written on Monday, after 35 citations were issued Sunday, bringing the total issued to 95 for the first four days of the rally.

Police made six DUI arrests Monday, bringing the four-day total to 32, compared to 31 last year.

Most other traffic citation numbers were on par with last year or down slightly.

Six misdemeanor drug or paraphernalia arrests Monday made a total of 33 so far, up just one from last year.

For Sturgis police and the Meade County Sheriff's Office, overall calls for service (708) are about half of 2021’s total of 1,411 calls after four days.

The Meade County Jail’s inmate population dropped slightly, with 89 prisoners booked as of 6 a.m. Tuesday.

Deputies have responded to fewer calls for service (359) this year compared to 2021 (399).

Deputies have made nine misdemeanor drug arrests this year, identical to the same period last year.

Six felony drug arrests show a decrease from 10 arrests tallied last year.

Twenty-one people have been arrested for DUI, compared to 25 last year.

Deputies have responded to a total of 11 accidents, eight involving injuries.