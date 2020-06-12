Three Rapid City businesses potentially exposed to COVID-19

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

PIERRE | The South Dakota Department of Health issued a public notice Friday stating an individual who tested positive for COVID-19 visited two casinos and a bar in Rapid City on June 4 and 5.

According to a news release, the individual went to Jokers Casino at 1320 Mount Rushmore Road, Rushmore Casino at 1808 Mount Rushmore Road, and Cheers Lounge inside the Grand Gateway Hotel at 1721 N. Lacrosse Street. The health department said the individual visited the businesses between 6 p.m. June 4 and 2 a.m. June 5.

Due to the risk of exposure, customers who visited this location during the specified dates should monitor for symptoms for 14 days after the date they visited.

A CDC screening tool is available at COVID.SD.GOV, which can help recommend when to call your medical provider if you develop symptoms.

State Health officials remind all South Dakotans to:

• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

• Cover your coughs and sneezes with a tissue.

• Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

• Refrain from touching your eyes, nose and mouth.